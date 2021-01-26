Usman vs. Burns: The official poster for UFC 258 has been revealed

Kamaru Usman will defend the UFC welterweight title against challenger Gilbert Burns. The poster for UFC 258 that will happen on February 13 has finally been unveiled.

The fight against Burns will be Usman's second title defense in his UFC career. Capturing the belt in a title fight against Jorge Masvidal, "The Nigerian Nightmare" then defended his title against Colby Covington.

The UFC tried to book the fight between Usman and Burns on two dates in 2020, but the bout never took place for different reasons. The first time, Burns contracted COVID-19 days ahead of the fight; in the second, Usman withdrew for health issues.

As for Burns, the Brazilian grappler comes to the title fight with an impressive record of six straight wins. Burns entered the Octagon twice in 2020.

UFC Fight Night 170 had him beating his fellow countryman Demian Maia via TKO in the first round, and the first UFC Vegas marked his win over former 170 lb champion Tyron Woodley.

UFC 258 fight card

Two middleweight bouts will compose the event's main card. Kelvin Gastelum will enter the Octagon against newly ranked Ian Heinisch, while former middleweight champion Chris Weidman will face veteran Uriah Hall.

Hall's last fight marked UFC legend Anderson Silva's farewell from the promotion. On the other hand, Weidman was the first to defeat Silva and stop his unbeaten run of 16 fights in the UFC.

A women's flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso will be the third-last match of UFC 258. In her previous fight, Barber wasdefeated for the first time in the promotion after Roxanne Modafferi beat her at UFC 246.

This is how the current UFC 258 fight card looks like:

Kamaru Usman versus Gilbert Burns (welterweight title fight)

Chris Weidman versus Uriah Hall (middleweight)

Maycee Barber versus Alexa Grasso (women's flyweight)

Kelvin Gastelum versus Ian Heinisch (middleweight)

Pedro Munhoz versus Jimmie Rivera (bantamweight)

Polyana Viana versus Mallory Martin (women's strawweight)

Julian Marquez versus Maki Pitolo (middleweight)

Gillian Robertson versus Miranda Maverick (women's flyweight)