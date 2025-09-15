"Utter drive!" -Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford commentators and analysts slammed by ex-Premier League club owner

A former Premier League team owner recently expressed dissatisfaction with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing event, slamming analysts and media personalities while describing it as a disappointment.

Ad

The Alvarez vs. Crawford boxing event, co-promoted by UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh, featured the Mexican superstar defending his undisputed super middleweight crown in a 12-round fight in the main event. It took place on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was streamed live on Netflix.

However, Simon Jordan, the ex-chairman of Premier League team Crystal Palace, recently took to X to voice his displeasure. He stated that the "fight atmosphere" was mild and that the environment is significantly better in the United Kingdom. The English businessman was also unhappy with the commentary, writing:

Ad

Trending

''#CaneloCrawford … there is no fight atmosphere in the world that rivals fights in the Uk …Btw don’t get me started on some of the pundits and commentary, in , during and after this fight , utter drivel ..Why is there a necessary to ask Crawford straight away is this your last fight , why can’t you just enjoy the excellence of the moment.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Simon Jordan @Sjopinion10 #CaneloCrawford … there is no fight atmosphere in the world that rivals fights in the Uk … Btw don’t get me started on some of the pundits and commentary, in , during and after this fight , utter drivel .. Why is there a necessary to ask Crawford straight away is this your

Ad

Crawford went up two weight classes to face Alvarez, and put on a show in front of 70,482 people to become the new undisputed super middleweight kingpin via unanimous decision. During the post-fight news conference, 'Bud' said that there was no size difference between him and Alvarez, focusing on his power, which resulted in his stunning victory:

''I was stronger, I punched harder and that was just it...But like I told y’all once before, Canelo is not a big guy. He’s a smaller guy fighting in a big weight class...He got a little wider frame, but he’s a little shorter. But all in all, we’re around the same size.'' [4:11 of the video]

Ad

Canelo Alvarez talks about his loss to Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez suffered his first defeat in the super middleweight weight class, losing all of his belts to Terence Crawford. In the aforementioned post-fight press conference, 'Saul' expressed his admiration for Crawford's performance:

''He has everything. We knew Crawford is a great fighter. I did what I was supposed to do, right? I tried for every way. I trained very hard. He deserves all the credit. I tried my best. I couldn't figure out the style...Maybe I can figure out Crawford, but my body can’t go anymore.'' [2:05 of the video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.