Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why he became an MMA promoter

After hosting the first-ever Eagle FC event on US Soil, Khabib Nurmagomedov did an interview with MMA Junkie. In it, he revealed the reasoning behind starting his own MMA promotion:

"Promoting I think because I have so much knowledge, I have big experience [in] this game and I was [on the] fighter's side and now I'm on [the] promoter's side and I think I have good connection everywhere and I think this is a good move for me. From fighter to promoter and now we just finished our first show here in [the] US and tomorrow, we're gonna make one more show in Russia too," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov's MMA promotion Eagle FC held its first live event in the United States at FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida on January 28.

The fight card was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov. Kharitonov won the fight via second-round TKO.

Former UFC fighters Rashad Evans and Ray Borg also competed in the Eagle FC 44 event. They both pulled off impressive decision victories.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he will meet with Dana White to get tips on promoting

During a recent interview with BroBible, Khabib Nurmagomedov said he was planning to meet with UFC president Dana White soon.

'The Eagle' admitted that running a fight promotion is a tough business and he is just a beginner in the field. The Dagestani said it would be an honor for him to learn a thing or two about the fight business from White:

“Nothing [about promoting is] easy, honestly. He’s right, Dana White, you know. I’m going to have meeting next month in Vegas with him. I’m going to talk with him a lot about all this kind of stuff. I’m just beginning. How many years he have experience? He’s the best in the game and it’s a big honor for me to learn from him.”

