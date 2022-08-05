"MMA, I'll never forget you!" - Conor McGregor posts cryptic message that has fans wondering if he's retired

Conor McGregor is set to co-star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a major Hollywood reboot of the classic 1989 movie Road House. While his representatives have made assurances that he'll still fight in MMA, a recent tweet has fans worried he's done with the sport.

Taking to social media, McGregor wrote:

"Throwback to me vs Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can’t believe I’m about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud"

He followed that up fifteen minutes later with:

"Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work."

That second tweet has many fans wondering whether McGregor has in fact decided to retire and move on to making movies now.

Razor @BlacklistRazor1 @TheNotoriousMMA Enjoy, you already beat the game and was on new game + @TheNotoriousMMA Enjoy, you already beat the game and was on new game +

Faze_Jack 💙 @FaZe_Jack719 @TheNotoriousMMA If This Is The End Thank You For All The Unbelievable Moments We Have Witnessed. @TheNotoriousMMA If This Is The End Thank You For All The Unbelievable Moments We Have Witnessed. 🐐 ♥️

Conor McGregor fan @StanMcGregor @TheNotoriousMMA This better be a PR stunt or something. No way you’re leaving with a loss @TheNotoriousMMA This better be a PR stunt or something. No way you’re leaving with a loss😭

While the tweet from McGregor could certainly be read to imply he's retiring, it could also be interpreted as saying he isn't going to forget about his MMA career and plans to continue fighting because it's 'easy work.'

TheBeardedYankee @BeardedYankee @TheNotoriousMMA Everyone is taking this as a retirement tweet.. I think it’s the opposite 🤷🏻‍♂️ @TheNotoriousMMA Everyone is taking this as a retirement tweet.. I think it’s the opposite 🤷🏻‍♂️

One thing is for sure: with the Road House film set to begin filming in August, there's a much smaller chance that McGregor will return to the octagon in 2022. Fans will have to wait until 'The Notorious' clarifies his most recent tweet to determine if he's leaving the sport for good.

Conor McGregor's spokesperson says "fighting remains his top focus"

When news broke that Conor McGregor would have a substantial role in the new Road House reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal, many wondered what it meant for his future in combat sports. According to McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler, 'The Notorious' remains focused on fighting.

In a statement shared with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, she wrote:

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of Road House, a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another succesful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80's classic "Road House" remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role.

Road House will be McGregor's first acting job. In the past, McGregor has turned down roles in television and movies like Guy Richie's King Arthur and Vin Diesel's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, saying he did not want to take his eye off his fighting career.

