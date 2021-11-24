"It's not going to happen like that when we fight again" - Valentina Shevchenko is adamant that she will be victorious over Amanda Nunes if they compete in a trilogy bout

Current UFC women's flyweight champion and world Muay Thai champion Valentina Shevchenko is determined that she will be victorious over Amanda Nunes if they compete in a trilogy bout.

In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report, women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko was asked about her thoughts on a possible third bout between her and Amanda Nunes, who happens to be UFC's reigning champion of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Addressing the question, 'Bullet' said:

"I have a feeling it's gonna happen at some point. But I really believe that she doesn't want to fight me. It was a gift of the judges that she won that second fight, and it's not going to happen like that when we fight again. So, I really believe she's trying to avoid this."

Valentina Shevchenko has lost two close fights to Amanda Nunes at UFC 196 and UFC 215 respectively. Both women are now dominant champions in their respective divisions and MMA fans across the globe want a third fight between the two.

Valentina Shevchenko denies possible move down to strawweight and bulking up for bantamweight

Valentina Shevchenko has ruled the UFC women's flyweight division for nearly three years and has six title defenses under her belt. Her dominance in the division is undeniable.

A trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes at bantamweight, as previously mentioned, is undoubtedly on the cards for Shevchenko. However, a move down to strawweight is out of the question for 'Bullet.'

Valentina Shevchenko laughed the notion away when Joe Rogan asked if she had ever considered cutting weight to 115 pounds.

The flyweight champion was also asked if she would bulk up and gain weight if she had months to prepare for a fight with Amanda Nunes.

'Bullet' explained:

"I'm not gonna do anything special to lift up my weight. I don't believe it's gonna help. I believe it's gonna be worse for the fighter, because if in your whole life, you were of certain body type, you know how to carry certain amount of muscle. And then suddenly for last 2-3 months, you start to carry way more. So, what's gonna happen? You're gonna be slower. You're not gonna have resistance for the whole fight because you have to carry more weight on top of you. I will just do the same. I will do the last day weight cut, what I do for 125lbs. I'm not gonna lose 6 pounds... I'll just eat normally and train the same way as I do."

