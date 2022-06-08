Valentina Shevchenko most dominant UFC fighter since Khabib Nurmagomedov, says Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier recently stated that Valentina Shevchenko is the most dominant UFC fighter since Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Shevchenko has been the UFC Women's Flyweight champion for a while now. 'Bullet' is widely regarded as one of the best women's fighters in the history of the sport of MMA.

'DC' compared the 34-year-old with the likes of Mike Tyson, Lennon Lewis, Floyd Mayweather, and Canelo Alvarez. They have been champions for a considerable amount of time.

Cormier further added that there have been no other fighters who have shown dominance like Shevchenko since Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC. Here's what the former two-division champion stated on the DC & RC show:

"I am a proponent of the long reigning champion. I think that it's better to have someone who sits at the top of the world for a while. I point back to boxing. Maybe, I am making a bad comparison. I think back to Mike, and Lennox, and Floyd, and Canelo, and everybody recognized them as the best."

He added:

"I think that's what you get with Valentina Shevchenko. She is the most dominant fighter in the UFC, I mean Khabib was obviously. I know it's a cheap plug on Khabib. Since he's gone, 'The Bullet' is."

Watch Daniel Cormier talk about Valentina Shevchenko on the DC & RC Show:

Valentina Shevchenko is set to defend her title against Taila Santos this weekend at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko is set to take on Taila Santos this weekend at UFC 275. The flyweight title fight will feature in the co-main event spot of the pay-per-view card in Singapore.

Shevchenko is in sensational form at the moment. 'Bullet' hasn't lost inside the octagon since 2017 and boast an eight-fight winning streak at the moment. She has finished both of her last two fights via TKO. Her last win in the UFC came against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266.

Taila Santos, on the other hand, is on a four-fight winning streak. She defeated Joanne Wood via submission in her last fight in November. The Brazilian possesses an impressive professional record of 19-1 at the moment and is one of the brightest prospects of the flyweight division. Fans will keep close tabs on how she fares against a dominant champion like Valentina Shevchenko this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far