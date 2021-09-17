Valentina Shevchenko reveals the only moment she was hurt during a fight

Valentina Shevchenko recently revealed that the only time she was hurt in a fight was during her rematch against Amanda Nunes.

In an interview with Morning Kombat, the flyweight queen stated she had sustained a gruesome injury in the opening round of the UFC 215 main event. 'Bullet' said her left hand's ring finger was completely dislocated. Because of the injury, she was unable to make a fist while throwing punches at the 'Lioness'.

"I was hurt during the fight when my [ring finger] went all the way the other side," said Valentina Shevchenko. "It was after the first round in the fight with Amanda [Nunes]. So I could not work with this finger because it was all the way looking [the other] side."

Valentina Shevchenko was instructed by referee 'Big' John McCarthy prior to the fight that he would stop the contest if a combatant pleaded to halt the action due to an injury. The Kyrgyzstani chose to fight through her dislocated finger and made it to the first bell.

Pavel Fedotov, Shevchenko's head coach, re-adjusted her damaged finger during the break. She continued to fight for another four rounds and delivered a solid performance against the bantamweight champ.

"Funny thing is, before the fight the referee came and said that if you show it and ask to stop the fight, like, something happens and you stop to fix it, I will stop the fight and that's gonna be done. This was in my head. If I stop and ask someone to fix it and then I continue the fight, the fight is gonna be over. So, I was just holding it and not making it look like something happened with the finger. But I could not [make a] fist... After the first round, my coach Pavel [Fedotov] fixed it for me. He put it back, and I just fought another four rounds," added Valentina Shevchenko.

When is Valentina Shevchenko returning to action?

Valentina Shevchenko is set to square off against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266. The flyweight title bout will serve as the co-main event for the pay-per-view.

Murphy is coming riding a five-fight win streak. Meanwhile, Shevchenko defended her crown against Brazilian Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 in April.

