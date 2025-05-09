Valentina Shevchenko’s retirement threat met head-on by Manon Fiorot before UFC 315

Valentina Shevchenko will put her flyweight title on the line against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 on May 10. The title challenger has a firm goal in mind, which is to defeat Shevchenko in such a dominant fashion that the MMA legend retires from the sport. 'Bullet' was informed of the French fighter's goal, and the flyweight champion has issued a challenge to her upcoming opponent.

Shevchenko challlenged Fiorot to a deal where the loser of their upcoming battle would lay their gloves down for good. During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, 'The Beast' was told about the flyweight champion's challenge to hear.

She responded with the following:

"I say yes because I know I won't lose."

Catch Manon Fiorot's response to Valentina Shevchenko's challenge below (5:10):

Shevchenko will be entering the start of her second reign as UFC women's flyweight champion when she competes at UFC 315. She holds the second-most title defenses in UFC women's history (7), sitting behind fellow legend Amanda Nunes (8).

A win against Fiorot would not only see 'Bullet' placed level with Nunes, but extend the 37-year old's record for the most title wins in UFC women's flyweight history, currently standing at 9.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot broken down by Alexander Volkanovski

Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot will go to war for the flyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 315, which takes place in Quebec, Canada. It will be Fiorot's first time in a UFC title fight, but the challenger has expressed unwavering confidence in her skillset and ability to win.

'Bullet' has exhibited her usual quiet confidence, as the only two-time UFC women's flyweight champion backs her experience and well-rounded style to secure victory on fight night.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently shared his prediction for the clash during a video posted to his YouTube channel. He said:

"Look, I know Valentina Shevchenko. There's going to be a bias. Everyone knows that I have a bias all the time with people I know. But look she's a great, she's one of the best ever to do it. So, you can't go against Shevchenko. [She is] up against a tough opponent. But I'm gonna have to go Shevchenko."

'The Great' continued:

"You've seen how well-rounded she can be. She can take it to the ground and win there. She can win and out-point you on the outside. She can even get headkick knockouts as we've seen."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's prediction for Shevchenko vs. Fiorot below (18:00):

