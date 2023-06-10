Valentina Shevchenko can't stop blushing as superfan comes up with a surprise proposal during UFC 289 media day event

Valentina Shevchenko was caught off guard by a surprise request this weekend as a fan left her blushing during UFC 289's media day event.

The former women's flyweight champion appeared on stage alongside Julianna Pena, who was originally scheduled to be in this weekend's main event but was forced out through injury.

During the segment where the pair answered questions, one fan had everybody in the room and on the stage laughing. The fan asked 'Bullet' two questions:

"I've got two questions, both for Valentina Shevchenko. One, are you single? And two, do you want my number?"

The room erupted with laughter and Shevchenko was caught blushing with a big smile on her face. In response, the 35-year-old thanked the fan for the questions but admitted that she wasn't sure about wanting the number:

"Thank you! I am single but I am not sure about the number haha!"

Check out the hilarious clip here:

Valentina Shevchenko reveals mindset ahead of Alexa Grasso rematch

In one of the biggest upsets of the year, Valentina Shevchenko lost her women's flyweight title to Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 back in March. The Mexican fighter locked in a fourth-round face crank to secure the victory.

The loss marked Shevchenko's first in the flyweight division, her first non-decision loss under the UFC banner, and her first submission defeat in her entire MMA career.

WE HAVE A NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION #UFC285 ALEXA GRASSO HAS SUBMITTED VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO!!WE HAVE A NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION ALEXA GRASSO HAS SUBMITTED VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO!! WE HAVE A NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 👑🇲🇽 #UFC285 https://t.co/t4HMH5vXnw

Whilst many would understand a fighter taking some time away after such a shock loss, Valentina Shevchenko has promised fans that she's going to be back better than ever.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following her loss, the Kyrgyzstani fighter stated that she is going to dominate Grasso in the rematch and assert her 'superiority' by finding a finish:

"I'm just gonna go there and just finish the fight. And this is what I feel that I have to do because it's very important to uh... not just win by points but definitely kind of like, to show your superior level in this. It's truly very important for me."

Catch Shevchenko's comments here (4:40):

