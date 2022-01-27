Vanessa Demopoulos reveals Dana White's reaction to her doing splits at UFC 270 weigh-ins 

Vanessa Demopoulos has revealed that Dana White called her a 'fan favorite' after she did the splits at the UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, the 33-year-old talked about the interaction she had with the UFC president after performing the move:

"When I did the splits on the stage during the ceremonial weigh-ins, Dana White shook my hand. He's like, 'You just became a fan favorite.' I'm like, 'Yeah, let's go!'... l'm just being myself. I'm always in the gym. My coaches are always telling me, 'Vanessa, calm down. Focus.' I'm just wild, man. you can't stop me. it's awesome."

'Lil Monster' went on to have an incredible night on January 22 as she defeated Silvana Gomez Suarez via first-round submission.

The 33-year-old then performed the splits again in front of fans present at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Demopoulos is now 7-4 as an MMA fighter and five of her seven victories have been finishes. The 33-year-old's strength lies in Brazilian jiu-jitsu which is why she has won four of her MMA contests via submission.

Vanessa Demopoulos reflects on her post-fight celebration with Joe Rogan

One of the most interesting stories to come out of UFC 270 was that of strawweight fighter Vanessa Demopoulos. 'Lil Monster' was so excited after her victory that she jumped into UFC commentator Joe Rogan's arms during her post-fight interview.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Demopoulous looked back on her fun celebration:

"I really wanted to do that. So it was something I told myself... I was so hyped, I was like, 'Joe, what's up?' I dapped him up so hard. That was more like sheer surprise, a priceless reaction and just awe of the moment. And the climb, I wanted to do it and I did it. I sent it, it was good."

Demopoulos was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for her impressive outing on January 22.

