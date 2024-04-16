Vertigo-stricken Cody Garbrandt claims his world started spinning on the canvas during grappling exchanges at UFC 300

Cody Garbrandt recently provided an update for his fans following his submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo this past Saturday at UFC 300.

The bantamweight clash was the opening bout of the early prelims, which goes to show just how stacked the historic event was. There was plenty of excitement in seeing the former champions competing and the bout delivered as it was very entertaining.

'No Love' did well in the striking exchanges during the first round, but 'Deus Da Guerra' managed to find an opening with the grappling exchanges and submitted the former bantamweight champion at 4:02 of the second round. Garbrandt recently took to his X account to reveal that he had been experiencing issues with vertigo and claimed that it played a factor in his submission loss to the former flyweight champion. He wrote:

"I felt great in my fight, until I started to experience vertigo. I couldn't control the spinning once it was to the ground. Hats off to Deiveson and his camp! I ended up going to the hospital where I was still experiencing the vertigo, throwing up until 4 am...I'll get this corrected. I've dealt with vertigo since 2012. Thank you to the fans that came out to support. It wasn't my night but I love doing what I do. I'll be back in there before the year is up."

Cody Garbrandt's tweet regarding dealing with vertigo at UFC 300 [Image courtesy: @Cody_Nolove - X]

It will be interesting to see how soon Garbrandt returns to action as he has dealt with vertigo his entire career. Hence, his return will depend on how soon his symptoms improve.

Cody Garbrandt's winning streak snapped at UFC 300

Cody Garbrandt's submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 snapped his winning streak in a talented bantamweight division.

The former bantamweight champion had been experiencing a career resurgence as of late as he was riding an impressive two-fight winning streak that included a unanimous decision win over Trevin Jones and a first-round knockout over Brian Kelleher. There was a lot at stake for 'No Love' as a win could have resulted in him moving back into the top 10 of the division.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Is it time for Cody Garbrandt to hang up the gloves? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback