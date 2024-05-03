"Very boring to watch" - Alex Pereira outlines why Magomed Ankalaev is "kind of ruled out" for next title defense 

While No.2-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev seems like the obvious choice to get the next crack at the title, Alex Pereira doesn't fancy giving the Russian that opportunity.

A recent X post by Championship Rounds has quoted 'Poatan' telling Ag Fight that the Dagestani has more or less been ruled out as the next title challenger:

"We have already talked more or less with the organization, [Magomed] Ankalaev is kind of ruled out... He is a guy who had two very bad fights, very boring to watch. So, I don't think there is any need to say his name."

Pereira elaborated that while they are yet to finalize the next title challenger, he would prefer if the opportunity was instead granted to former champion Jiri Prochazka.

However 'Poatan' already holds a win against 'BJP'. In fact, the Brazilian claimed the 205-pound gold with a second-round knockout over the Czech national at UFC 295.

Ankalaev earned a statement second-round KO win over the dangerous Johnny Walker in his most recent fight at UFC Vegas 84. Moreover, he holds notable wins against the likes of former title challengers Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, and is currently on a 12-fight unbeaten streak.

When Magomed Ankalaev issued a warning to Alex Pereira's coach

During the post-fight press conference following his win over Johnny Walker, Magomed Ankalaev had issued a warning to Pereira's coach and former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira that he would knock his pupil out when they finally meet in the octagon.

Ankalaev said:

"To Glover Teixeira, I have a message. Don't waste your time trying to teach your student how to wrestle or grapple. He is not going to need it... I'm going to stand across from him. I know that he has been knocked out before as a middleweight. So imagine whats going to happen if I meet him in light heavyweight. Trust me, he is not going to feel comfortable there."

However one might wonder if standing and trading with 'Poatan' is the best strategy, especially since Jamahal Hill, who also had similar ambitions of knocking out the 36-year-old, couldn't last a single round with the former GLORY two-division champion.