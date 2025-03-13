Veteran MMA journalist makes case for Islam Makhachev potentially being the "the biggest star in the UFC" today

A veteran MMA journalist has suggested that Islam Makhachev is likely the biggest star in the UFC right now. The MMA personality also alluded to a few key indicators that he feels support his hypothesis.

Certain sections of the MMA community believe reigning UFC lightweight champion Makhachev is the top star in the UFC in 2025. On the contrary, some fans have questioned that belief, underscoring that megastars like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor are still a part of the UFC organization and the sport of MMA.

During a recent edition of The Bohnfire podcast, host and veteran MMA journalist Mike Bohn spoke to UFC personality Megan Olivi about various topics. They discussed fighters who could be considered the UFC's current top stars. Names such Ilia Topuria (who vacated the featherweight belt) and Makhachev popped up.

On that note, Bohn suggested that Islam Makhachev could be the top star whom the company could be anchored by:

"I've had to put on there Islam Makhachev just because, you know, I know maybe you could put him already in that echelon of, like, being the star. But I do think there's more room for growth for him, in terms of, like, fan support and following. But, man, you could make the argument that he's the biggest star in the UFC right now."

Expounding upon how certain social media and other fan engagement metrics are indicative of Makhachev's tremendous popularity right now, Bohn said:

"Like, his social media following definitely compares to anyone out there. It seems like the numbers when we put out interviews, media days, and things like that; like, resonate really, really well. So, yeah, he's right up there. And if he can keep winning, if he can go to welterweight, gets a second belt, like, I think he is a guy that the UFC can anchor on."

Check out Mike Bohn's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (24:20):

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev made history in 2025

Islam Makhachev's most recent fight was supposed to be a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 (January 2025), whom he'd previously outpointed in a non-title bout back in 2019. However, Tsarukyan pulled out due to a back injury, and the UFC roped in Renato Moicano. Makhachev ended up submitting Moicano at UFC 311 and broke the record for the most UFC lightweight title defenses.

Makhachev currently has four successful UFC lightweight title defenses to his name. In addition to that unique accomplishment, he's also boasted the rare achievement of being the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighter. The Dagestani is currently the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC's official rankings.

Presently, his next opponent and exact comeback date haven't been officially announced. Nevertheless, names like Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje have been proposed as potential opponents for Makhachev when he returns to the octagon, possibly during the UFC's International Fight Week.

