“We are No.1 for a reason” - Islam Makhachev’s coach greenlights potential International Fight Week clash against Ilia Topuria

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s coach has seconded a potential bout between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, which could happen during International Fight Week.

UFC CEO Dana White most recently made it known that Topuria has chosen to vacate his featherweight crown and will move to lightweight. 'El Matador’s' next fight has not been announced as of yet.

For months, there have been speculations that Makhachev vs. Topuria is in the works. Recently, UFC insider Ariel Helwani also stated his belief on X that this super fight could happen during International Fight Week in June.

Now, Javier Mendez, who appeared in an interview with Submission Radio was questioned about whether his pupil would have enough time to prepare if he had to compete during International Fight Week and face the Spaniard.

Mendez thinks that Makhachev has a champion mindset and can prepare in two months and fight anyone. He said:

"Yeah of course. I mean anybody. All Islam needs is 2 months to prepare for anybody. He is not going to care who he fights. You make 155 we all have the same attitude. We fight you pay us… He is not gonna say no."

The 54-year-old added:

"If that’s who they offer that’s who has been worked out is who is on the table for Islam that’s what Islam’s gonna do. That’s just the way he is. He’s a true warrior... We are champion we are number one for a reason. We are not supposed to reject any person they throw in front of you."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments about Islam Makhachev below (12:22):

When Ilia Topuria vowed to finish Islam Makhachev

At UFC 311, Islam Makhachev submitted short-notice opponent Renato Moicano and set the record for the most UFC lightweight title defenses (4).

Makhachev’s dominant performance was praised by the entire MMA community. However, after the pay-per-view, Ilia Topuria warned the Dagestani fighter on X. He wrote:

"Islam, if I want to, I can finish you.if I want to, I can knock you out. I'll make it look easy. See you soon 😉"

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

