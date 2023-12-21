Veteran MMA referee talks how Power Slap is being made even safer than MMA amid rising concerns 

In the ever-evolving landscape of combat sports, the Power Slap League, introduced by UFC CEO Dana White, has garnered significant attention – not all of it positive. Concerns surrounding the safety of the competitors have been at the forefront of discussions, prompting veteran MMA referee Mark Smith to shed light on the measures being taken to ensure safety in this format.

Addressing safety concerns, Smith emphasized the rigorous preparation and safety protocols in place. Before every event, fighters undergo extensive safety and rules meetings, ensuring they understand the risks and regulations of the format. According to Smith, The Nevada Athletic Commission, the sanctioning body for Power Slap, is actively involved in upholding safety standards.

Speaking with MMA Junkie at the 15th Annual MMA Awards, Smith stated:

“From a safety perspective, we do a lot of preparation for Slap. Very extensive rules, before every event I take all the fighters through a really extensive safety and rules meeting. In addition to that, we have the greatest doctors in the world who are cageside or matside, or however you want to call it. And together we work with that staff.”

Smith further expressed confidence in the safety of Power Slap, favorably comparing it to the extended rounds and potential head trauma seen in traditional combat sports formats such as MMA or boxing bouts. Speaking about how the format can be made even safer, Smith added:

"We can still make improvements. There’s some neck guards that are potentially coming out, some hand guards. Focusing on where they hit. There are a lot of things we can do to improve the sport to make it safer."

Dana White boasts Power Slap League's social media triumph over Taylor Swift

Dana White recently boldly declared the Power Slap League's supremacy in social media popularity, outshining even the chart-topping artist Taylor Swift.

White asserted that an Instagram reel showcasing the brutal exchange between slap-fighting athletes Sheena Bathory and Christine Wolmarans had surpassed the views of any reel ever posted by Taylor Swift.

The viral reel, shared on Dana White's Instagram Stories, featured Bathory absorbing a powerful right-handed slap from Wolmarans during the Power Slap 5's inaugural women's contest in October. Despite the intense confrontation, Bathory emerged victorious with a second-round knockout.

With confidence, White proclaimed that the reel had amassed a staggering 136 million views, using this achievement to underscore Power Slap's dominance on social media. He wrote:

"136M! In case you're wondering, this reel from Power Slap has more views than any reel Taylor Swift has ever posted."

