Veteran UFC lightweight leaks information on Dustin Poirier's alleged next fight: "That’s what I’m hearing"

Following his loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last year, Dustin Poirier has made it clear that he's targeting one last bout before he retires. A fellow UFC lightweight believes he knows who 'The Diamond' will face next.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Beneil Dariush, who has previously campaigned for a fight against Poirier to no avail, had this to say about the former interim champion's next outing, claiming that a trilogy bout with former featherweight champion Max Holloway is being targeted:

"Right now, my understanding is, Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway are going to fight. That's what I'm hearing. I don't know if it's hundred percent sealed and done, but that's what I'm hearing."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below:

Poirier and Holloway have already squared off twice, at UFC 143 and UFC 236. Notably, their first meeting marked the UFC debut of 'Blessed', who was just 20 years old at the time. The Hawaiian lost via submission in the first round in their 2012 clash.

Their rematch, over seven years later in 2019, was for the interim lightweight championship. Poirier won via decision in a bout that claimed Fight of the Night honors on the night, and he went on to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout.

Poirier came up short against Nurmagomedov and lost his next two 155-pound championship bouts to Charles Oliveira and Makhachev. The Louisiana native is eyeing a retirement bout in his home state this summer.

Justin Gaethje opens up on potential trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier

The recently concluded UFC 313 pay-per-view in Las Vegas saw Justin Gaethje return to winning ways, beating Rafael Fiziev in a rematch. The American contender emerged victorious via a decision, and at the post-fight press conference, he discussed a potential Dustin Poirier trilogy fight.

Like Max Holloway, Gaethje has faced Poirier twice inside the octagon, with both fights ending in finishes for either fighter. Despite their rivalry being tied at 1-1, 'The Highlight' isn't interested in a trilogy bout for 'The Diamond's final UFC appearance. The former interim and BMF champion said:

"No, I've stated many times that I don't think either one of our families deserve that. We're one-and-one, I'm okay with it, if he's okay with it, then no."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below: (3:10)

