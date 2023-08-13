Vicente Luque gets emotional about brain bleed recovery after emphatic UFC return against Rafael dos Anjos - "It's a miracle for me to be here"

In the main event of UFC Vegas 78, Vicente Luque triumphed over Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47). The fight showcased a high-level MMA battle with a few decisive moments.

Both fighters exhibited calculated aggression from the opening bell, engaging in close-quarter exchanges and enervating clinch battles. Luque skillfully defended Dos Anjos' takedown attempts, demonstrating solid wrestling takedown technique. While both fighters traded significant strikes throughout the contest, Luque clearly had the edge in the striking department.

The bout witnessed several grappling exchanges against the cage, with both fighters seeking a dominant position. Vicente Luque's wrestling acumen allowed him to momentarily take the former lightweight champion down on several occasions. As the rounds progressed, Dos Anjos' strategic striking and clinch work tested Luque's durability.

In the end, the judges awarded the 31-year-old a unanimous decision victory, highlighting his well-rounded performance and ability to weather his opponent's solid effort.

Vicente Luque came back to winning ways at UFC Vegas 78 after a two-fight losing skid. Leading up to the fight, the Brazilian detailed the horrific brain hemorrhage he suffered following the knockout loss against Geoff Neal in his previous octagon outing.

The victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78 held profound significance for 'The Silent Assassin,' accentuating the resilient spirit of a fighter who deemed the outcome a "miracle". Speaking in the post-fight octagon interview, Luque stated:

"I'm a cold guy but I'm very emotional right now. It's a miracle for me to be here. I never feared anything but I feared never doing this again... And for all people who don't believe in miracles anymore, I'm a proof of that."

Check out the post-fight octagon interview below:

What happened to Vicente Luque after the knockout loss against Geoff Neal?

Vicente Luque's triumphant return to the octagon was marked by an inspiring tale of recovery from a harrowing brain hemorrhage sustained after his knockout loss to Geoff Neal last year. Leading up to the fight against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78, Luque candidly shared his arduous journey back to fighting form.

The Brazilian revealed that the UFC played a pivotal role in his recovery process. He acknowledged the promotion's steadfast support, emphasizing that they stood by him every step of the way, from the initial diagnosis through the rehabilitation phase.

Speaking about the recovery process in the pre-fight media scrum, Luque stated:

"That was unfortunate, but I was 100% blessed to be able to recover very well, since the first day right after the fight when I got the news. They did all the testing and the examinations, everything went well. My body was recovering. And then the UFC and my manager Ali Abdelaziz, they were always with me in this process. Trying to get the best information for me to make sure that I was gonna get fully recovered and be able to compete. That's what's gonna happen. I'm back, I'm 100%. I would even say I'm better than 100%"

Catch Luque's comments below: