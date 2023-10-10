“Victory in Bangkok” - Mikey Musumeci looks back at his poetic submission win over Shinya Aoki

Mikey Musumeci released a humble statement following his submission grappling win against Shinya Aoki.

On Friday, October 6, Musumeci competed under the ONE Championship banner for the sixth time. Instead of defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling throne, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ took on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight bout.

After nearly three minutes of action, Musumeci submitted Aoki with the latter’s patented modified heel hook called “The Aoki Lock” at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Following his legacy-building win, the 27-year-old fan favorite shared a picture on Instagram of himself getting his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 15. The social media post was captioned:

“VICTORY IN BANGKOK 🍝❤️// I won my super fight yesterday @onechampionship by Aoki lock against the living legend Shinya Aoki.”

Mikey Musumeci continued by thanking everybody who is helping him evolve:

“I want to thank my little bro @coco_izzy for all he does for me and @capitaoganch0 for helping me so much this week.I wouldn’t have been able to compete without these two!! @zimba.jitsu as well ❤️ and everyone else that supports me!!! God bless everyone 🙏🏻”

In September 2022, Mikey Musumeci won the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Cleber Sousa. Since then, he’s defended his throne three times, with his latest being against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in August of this year.

Musumeci’s side quest against Shinya Aoki was successful, so it’ll be intriguing to see if he defends his world title next time out. There are also rumors of ‘Darth Rigatoni’ potentially competing in a super-fight grappling match against MMA legend and ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 15, featuring Mikey Musumeci’s latest win, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.