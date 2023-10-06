“We can talk infinite hours about jiu-jitsu” - Mikey Musumeci shares grappling wisdom with American MMA star Ryan Hall

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci recently spent some time on the mats with MMA star and Jiu-jitsu wizard Ryan Hall. Musumeci is one of the most successful and revered BJJ athletes today, while Hall is one of the few grappling purists to ever gain success in MMA. He is also the grappling coach of former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le.

In 2015, Hall beat Artem Lobov to become the Ultimate Fighter season 22 winner. Since then, the American BJJ specialist has only fought 5 times - a rather thin level of activity for someone fighting at that level. This is due to the fact that, as Hall himself has said, fighters have been turning down fights against him because of his Jiu-jitsu prowess.

He pulls off so many moves on the ground that most fighters have no answer to that he became one of the most avoided men in the sport. You don't become the only man to ever submit BJ Penn in MMA and not have this reputation.

Needless to say, spending time with a legend like Hall was greatly beneficial for the relatively young Mikey Musumeci. 'Darth Rigatoni' posted about his encounter with Hall on Instagram:

"What amazing training the last two days with someone I looked up to for so many years as a kid @ryanhall5050 one of my favorite people to roll with; his technique is amazing, and such good vibes! We can talk infinite hours about jiu jitsu 😂😂😂❤️. Thank you so much for the help and answering my questions 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙇🏻‍♂️❤️."

Hall, in turn, also posted about his training session with Mikey Musumeci:

"@mikeymusumeci is a dangerous individual. Amazing to have the opportunity to train with one of the best to ever strap on a gi ahead of his @onechampionship match this weekend w the legendary Shinya Aoki. Thanks so much for letting me join training and for the brilliant technical details!🙏🏻"

At ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, Mikey Musumeci will face another MMA legend of similar grappling credentials to Hall, former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.