Video: Charles Oliveira extended U.S. stay to help Chute Boxe teammate cut weight 

Charles Oliveira is among the most respectful and inspiring fighters on the UFC roster. In yet another heartwarming gesture, 'do Bronx' extended his stay in the U.S. to help his teammate from Chute Boxe, Allan Nascimento.

Oliveira earned an impressive submission win over Justin Gaethje in the main event at UFC 274 on May 7. Instead of going home to celebrate his win, 'do Bronx' opted to help Nascimento as 'Puro Osso' prepared for his flyweight clash with Jake Hadley at UFC Vegas 54.

Oliveira was seen helping Nascimento with his weight cut just one week after his bout with Gaethje.

Chute Boxe head coach Diego Lima also revealed that Oliveira reached Las Vegas by car, a day after fighting Gaethje in Arizona. Leading up to Nascimento's bout against Hadley, Lima wrote on Instagram:

"Many wonder what the secret of our team is, and this photo says it all, @charlesdobronxs had one of the most important fights of his life exactly 1 week ago, as he went through a lot of physical and mental stress to be able to bring victory, and the next day instead of going to his house, to rest and see his family, he crossed Arizona by car and came with me to Las Vegas, because here, we would have more wars, and so it was, he was next to @allanpuroosso o the whole time, even with stitches in the eyebrows, they did rolls, sauna and gave all the necessary help until the weight was beaten, and it won't stop here, tomorrow morning we will do another workout, all together, the last sweat, for the night to be already next to me in the corner." translated by Google translate

Allan Nascimento believes Charles Oliveira is the champion

Allan Nascimento outgrappled Jake Hadley over the course of three rounds to record his first UFC win at UFC Vegas 54. In his promotional debut at UFC 267 last year, Nascimento came up short against Tagir Ulanbekov, losing via split decision.

Nascimento heaped praise on Charles Oliveira during the post-fight presser following his win over Hadley. 'Puro Osso' emphasized that Oliveira was still a champion despite being stripped of his title due to his controversial weight miss.

“Charles is the best man, the best guy. He has the best jiu jitsu in the UFC. He’s my corner today. Talked about all the skills all the moments. He’s the champ. He has a name, Charles Oliveira.”

