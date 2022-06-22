Video: Conor McGregor calls himself 'The Notorious Romeo' in spirited shoutout to fan

Conor McGregor is seemingly back to winning the hearts of his fans. 'The Notorious' recently gave a shoutout to a fan, labeling himself 'The Notorious Romeo'.

An Instagram user named Judy Hayden recently posted a video of McGregor doing a Romeo-style shoutout for her. The POV camera shows the Irishman speaking to his fans from down below. Apparently in high spirits, the former UFC double champ said:

"Judy. What's up, it's Romeo, the notorious Romeo, Conor McGregor. Come down to me. Judy, nice to meet your daughter and your family, hope you are all well. Thank you so much."

As per the caption, McGregor met the fan's son at Cannes. Thanking the Irishman for his message, Judy Hayden wrote:

"Thank you Romeo The Notorious McGregor for your message having met my son and his girlfriend in Cannes today. You most definitely Made his Notorious Mama's Day. NAMASTE Judizzle"

Watch the Instagram clip below:

McGregor is currently cruising on his Lambo superyacht with frequent visits to Cannes and Monte Carlo. The Irishman has teased a return to action after nearly a year of inactivity due to a freak injury suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier.

While McGregor's comeback fight is yet to be revealed, there are a number of opponents the Irishman could take on. Although a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz would make a lot of sense, there is also the possibility of McGregor taking on Michael Chandler at 170lbs.

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Conor McGregor before the Irishman "overdoses on cocaine"

Jorge Masvidal could be argued to be the biggest UFC superstar after Conor McGregor. The BMF titleholder is currently on a three-fight skid, albeit his losses came against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and number-one contender Colby Covington.

Masvidal is now eyeing a high-calibre bout against McGregor which is bound to be a big pay-per-view sale. 'Gamebred' also wants to get it done before McGregor puts himself in harm's way. The 37-year-old said in a recent appearance on the BLOCK Party podcast:

"I think November or December, it’s looking good for me, man. Before this guy overdoses on cocaine and the fight never happens then I don’t get to make all that easy money, I just want to break Conor’s face. Let’s get that paycheck, let’s get that out of the way, sell the most pay-per-views ever before this guy does harm to himself or somebody else. And I just like “boom,” get that check real quick cause I got kids, right? I need the f—king money."

Watch the entire BLOCK Party podcast below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far