Video: Conor McGregor left in awe of fan-art by Instagram creator Alex Traterrestre

UFC star Conor McGregor was left stunned by a fan-art that was created on an iPad. Instagram artist Alex Traterrestre met McGregor and showed off his artwork. It has a drawing of 'Notorious' in a frame but with the added caveat that it lights up.

McGregor was in awe and couldn't believe the skill of the artist or that it was done entirely on an iPad. The Irishman was so impressed that he asked if he could keep the artwork for himself. Traterrestre himself was stunned as he had hoped his work was good enough just for a signature from the Irishman.

The artist wrote on his Instagram:

"The Notorious Conor McGregor loves my art!! This is tremendous."

The pair spoke dockside beside McGregor's yacht and the fighter was unable to contain just how impressed he was with the work:

"I absolutely love it young man. Wow. What it lights up too? Wow! That's tremendous... Mate that is very very good [McGregor then shakes the artist's hand]. Is this a gift to me or would you like me to sign it? I would love to have it. Please man, I would love it. It's great. I really appreciate that."

Alex Traterrestre was equally in awe of his hero and couldn't believe 'Notorious' wanted to take his artwork home. In the caption for the video on Instagram, Traterrestre wrote:

"Honestly I just wanted signature but Conor loved the frame so I gave it to him!! That is absolutely insane! Thanks again champ, I'm grateful!"

Watch the moment Conor McGregor saw Alex Traterrestre's fan-art here:

Tito Ortiz thinks Conor McGregor could struggle against Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler delivered an electrifying octagon promo at UFC 274 when he called out the former double champion. This put MMA fans on high alert as McGregor confirmed he is close to full fitness.

However, UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz believes 'Mystic Mac' could struggle against the wrestling of Chandler in the same way he did against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ortiz said in a recent interview with Helen Yee:

"It doesn't make sense for Conor McGregor. Chandler is a wrestler who can strike. That's not Conor's strength. Khabib really showed that and what he can do with it. Poirier also showed what he can do with wrestling also and with striking. For Conor to come back after the injury he had, I have nothing but respect for the guy. The guy has a steel rod in his leg and still wants to come back and compete."

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor initially responded to Michael Chandler's call-out, admitting it was a fight that he'd be interested in.

Although there is no set return date for the Irish star, fans can expect to see the fighter make his long awaited comeback before the end of 2022. Currently, his opponent remains a mystery.

Watch Tito Ortiz discuss Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler here:

