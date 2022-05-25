Conor McGregor struggled against Khabib Nurmagomedov - Tito Ortiz explains why Michael Chandler may not be the best fight for the Irishman

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz believes Michael Chandler's style could give Conor McGregor problems should they meet in the octagon. Ortiz admitted that 'Notorious' struggled when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov due to the Dagestani's wrestling. He feels Chandler has the ability to cause the Irishman similar issues.

Speaking to Helen Yee on her YouTube channel, Ortiz discussed the return of Conor McGregor and what his chances are if he fights Michael Chandler:

"It doesn't make sense for Conor McGregor. Chandler is a wrestler who can strike. That's not Conor's strength. Khabib really showed that and what he can do with it. Poirier also showed what he can do with wrestling also and with striking. For Conor to come back after the injury he had, I have nothing but respect for the guy. The guy has a steel rod in his leg and still wants to come back and compete."

Conor McGregor's second loss to Dustin Poirier was due to a freak leg break that resulted in a doctor's stoppage. Out of action since July 2021, McGregor has been very vocal on his social media during his journey to full fitness. It is expected the Irishman will return to the octagon later this year.

Despite seemingly everyone calling out the UFC star, nobody has done it more effectively than Michael Chandler. He called out 'Notorious' after delivering what was one of the most devastating front-kick KOs in MMA history to Tony Ferguson. 'Iron' grabbed the microphone and gave one of the greatest UFC in-ring promos and staked his claim for a fight with McGregor.

Tito Ortiz says Michael Chandler is one of his favorite fighters to watch

In the same interview with Helen Yee, Tito Ortiz was asked to name his favorite fighter to watch in the UFC. Ortiz immediately replied that Michael Chandler was "one of" his favorites:

"One of my favorites to watch right now is Michael Chandler. The turnaround in his career. It shows the hard work really does pay off. The knock out he did against Tony. Wow. [Ferguson] got caught with a good straight upkick but it kind of scared me. I was worried if Tony was okay. I have to give props to Chandler."

Despite only making his UFC debut in 2021, Michael Chandler has already fought four times in the organization. A mixed record of 2-2 does not tell the full story. Chandler's stock has risen within the company due to his performances even when losing. He is already a fan favorite. A mix of lightning fast hands, elite wrestling and knockout power has catapulted the American to become one of the biggest draws in the UFC.

It is hard to keep up with the lightweight division in the UFC right now. There is currently no champion and everyone wants to fight each other. Chandler has called out Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. There is a seemingly endless realm of possible matchups to excite fans.

Currently recovering from an injury to his finger and shin, fans can expect to see Chandler return to the octagon before the end of the year. The question isn't when, it is now against whom?

