Video: Dana White's hilarious reaction to Deiveson Figueiredo threatening to leave flyweight division

UFC president Dana White doesn't appear to be affected by Deiveson Figueiredo's threat to leave the flyweight division.

The reigning UFC flyweight champion recently voiced his displeasure over the creation of an interim title that Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will fight over as he recovers from the sidelines. Figueiredo even went as far as threatening to leave his post and move up to the bantamweight division.

However, 'Deus da Guerra' didn't necessarily receive the feedback he was hoping for. The UFC boss was recently asked for his reaction to the issue during an interview with The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show.

White nonchalantly responded by saying, "Cool!" before breaking out into laughter.

Check out the UFC president's reaction in the clip below (36:55):

Whether the interim title is valid or not is a moot point. Moreno and Kara-France will collide in the co-main event of UFC 277 in July with the title on the line.

The winner of the upcoming clash will presumably earn a unification bout against Figueiredo sometime in the near future. However, if 'Deus da Guerra' makes good on his threat, then Moreno or Kara-France could potentially be promoted as the undisputed 125-pound champion.

Brandon Moreno on Deiveson Figueiredo's threat - "Nobody cares"

Like Dana White, former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno doesn't think much of Deiveson Figueiredo's threat. Appearing on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Moreno said:

"He’s saying a lot of different, crazy stuff like, 'Oh, I want more money and if the UFC doesn’t give me more money, I’m going to go to bantamweight.' Like anybody cares, man. Nobody cares. It’s not like he’s moving to 135 and the UFC is going to go, 'Oh, OK, you’re going to move to 135? I'm going to give you more money now.'"

Check out Brandon Moreno's interview in the clip below:

Moreno and Figueiredo have had a storied rivalry spanning three fights over the past 18 months. A rare tetralogy between the pair was reportedly in the works before it was announced that the Brazilian needed more time to recover from his injuries.

