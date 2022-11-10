Dana White recently shared a chilling promo video for UFC 281. The event will take place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will feature some of the UFC's biggest stars, and the UFC president can't wait to share his excitement with the fans after watching the official UFC 281 promotional video.

Today, the UFC released the official promo for the main event set to take place this weekend. Along with stunning visuals, slow-motion effects, and highlights of epic fighting moments, the video was also given a voiceover by none other than the legendary Hollywood actor Ron Perlman. Understandably, Dana White expressed his awe by sharing the promo on Twitter.

Watch the official UFC 281 promo below:

danawhite @danawhite Sorry, this one is SO FUCKIN GOOD! I couldn't wait, had to share it with you!!! #UFC281 Sorry, this one is SO FUCKIN GOOD! I couldn't wait, had to share it with you!!! #UFC281 https://t.co/0jz7CoeUAD

The highly anticipated event certainly promises to entertain the fans. The fight card is stacked with globally popular stars from different divisions, making sure that there is enough reason to expect fireworks in the octagon.

The UFC 281 main event features two former kickboxing rivals, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, who will face each other for the first time in an MMA bout. Adesanya is hoping to defend his middleweight belt for the sixth time.

The co-main event showcases women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza defending her title against former champion Weili Zhang. Also on the card, Michael Chandler goes up against Dustin Poirier, with the winner potentially getting a title shot at the lightweight belt. Early on, Frankie Edgar faces Chris Gutierrez and Dan Hooker faces Claudio Puelles.

Dana White aims to bring a new combat sport to Nevada soon

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has given the green light to Dana White's Power Slap league, paving the way for 'slap fighting' to be regulated under the jurisdiction of the state of Nevada. The NSAC also regulates the UFC.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3F2v4Ku Dana White is bringing slap fighting to Nevada. Dana White is bringing slap fighting to Nevada. 😅 thesco.re/3F2v4Ku https://t.co/mv1jdRAtS9

In an October interview, the UFC president spoke about the new sport, claiming that he plans to move towards the regulation to establish clear-cut rules and make sure that all medical precautions are taken at all times. Defending against criticism of attempting to bring slap fighting into mainstream combat sports, White stated:

"The bottom line is, if you watch a boxing match, guys get hit with three to four hundred punches in a fight. These guys are going to get hit with three slaps. The Athletic Commission did the right thing."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



On his Power Slap League: "MMA guys have reached out to me."



Full interview with youtu.be/eENyD0lfhFs Dana White responds to “goofballs” “talking s***” about the Nevada Athletic Commission regulating slap fighting.On his Power Slap League: "MMA guys have reached out to me."Full interview with @JoseYoungs Dana White responds to “goofballs” “talking s***” about the Nevada Athletic Commission regulating slap fighting.On his Power Slap League: "MMA guys have reached out to me."Full interview with @JoseYoungs ▶️ youtu.be/eENyD0lfhFs https://t.co/ytlLeXJwxW

Interestingly, Dana White's Power Slap League event will be held at the UFC Apex by the end of 2022, according to UFC's Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell.

Poll : 0 votes