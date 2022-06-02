Video: Israel Adesanya gifts gold Rolex watch to his father, visits real estate company for multiple housing projects 

Israel Adesanya gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his personal life in the latest episode of his vlog.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER, Adesanya was seen sharing a tender moment with his father, Oluwafemi Adesanya. The middleweight champ surprised his father with a luxurious gift, a gold Rolex watch.

The father-and-son duo then went straight to business and proceeded with their meeting with a real estate company. The meeting was in regards to their housing projects in New Zealand.

Catch Israel Adesanya's vlog below:

As of 2021, Adesanya has reportedly invested in more than 20 properties throughout Auckland. According to the New Zealand Herald, the average rent in the country is $2,250 per month. This means that 'The Last Stylebender' has been earning at least $40,000 a month as a real estate mogul.

Lest we forget, Adesanya is first and foremost a champion cage fighter. As such, his vlog kickstarted with an intense training session at City Kickboxing. The champ, of course, is gearing up for his fifth title defense against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 in July.

Israel Adesanya vows to make easy work of Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya is confident he'll put on a show against Jared Cannonier and make his upcoming title fight "look easy."

Heading into the bout as a sizeable betting favorite, Adesanya has started playing mind games on his opponent. Taking to Twitter, the reigning middleweight monarch wrote:

"UFC 276, I’m gonna make it look easy."

Check out the tweet below:

However, Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman made it clear that 'The Last Stylebender's' confidence isn't to be confused with hubris. During an interview with Submission Radio, Bareman said:

"Israel is highly-motivated for this fight. He picked out Cannonier like quite a few fights ago. He saw the possibility that [Cannonier] might be next. And the reason Israel picked him at that time is because he could see well Cannonier is doing and how dangerous he was. He can also see that Cannonier's style, as a challenge, brings some dangers."

Watch Eugene Bareman's interview in the clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far