Video: Israel Adesanya makes hilarious 'sus' commercial for Nord VPN

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has shared a hilarious video advertisement for Nord NVP. 'The Last Stylebender' is known for his devil-may-care attitude, and fans were treated to not only a good offer by Nord but a humorous piece of comedy by the outspoken athlete.

Targeting the demographic to a male audience, 'The Last Stylebender' regularly refers to the 'guys' and 'fellas' throughout the ad for Nord VPN. A VPN is a Virtual Private Network that allows users to protect and encrypt their data for safe browsing.

Playing on the word "protection," 'Izzy' specifically refers to males and how they spend their time on the internet. In the ad, the 32-year-old lights a fire, hops into bed, and prepares a box of tissues before eventually finding the hand lotion. The innuendos and references throughout the clip are blatant and hilarious.

The opening line to the ad is:

"Fellas, you gotta protect yourself at all times."

The caption with the tweet reads:

"Sus.... Always use protection...trust me!!!"

The video is one-of-a-kind and a work of creative brilliance from one of the world's toughest men who effortlessly pulls off an almost flagrant sense of humor.

Watch the video below:

Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya enjoys cartoons a little 'too' much

This week, the always controversial middleweight Sean Strickland has made headlines for multiple outlandish remarks and comments. The No.4-ranked middleweight eventually took a shot at the champion of his division, Israel Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender' is a proud fan of anime. The fighter regularly wears clothing from his favorite shows, and his nickname is even derived from Avatar: The Last Airbender. While speaking to The Schmo, 'Tarzan' claimed he believes Adesanya "jerks off" to cartoons.

"He might be the champ, but by July 2nd, he might not be the champ anymore," Strickland said. "No, man, I like Izzy. Besides the anime, I like Izzy. He's a tough motherf***er. Besides the anime, the guy probably jerks off to cartoons. I hold that against you. I guarantee you, Izzy, you have jerked off to cartoons once in your life. Don't f***ing lie to me. That needs to be said."

Strickland is obviously trying to get under his skin by planting the seeds of animosity should the two ever face each other in the octagon. Both Adesanya and Strickland are fighting at UFC 276. 'Izzy' defends his title against Jared Cannonier, while 'Tarzan' faces Alex Pereira, the only person to KO Adesanya in his long combat sports career.

Watch Sean Strickland's comments on Israel Adesanya here:

