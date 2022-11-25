VIDEO: Israel Adesanya's question mark kick KO victory in his last fight before entering the UFC was 5 years ago today

On this day, five years ago, Israel Adesanya became the middleweight champion of the Hex Fight Series. 'The Last Stylebender' knocked out his opponent Stuart Dare with a spectacular question mark kick to the head in the first round. The performance earned him a contract with the UFC.

Adesanya is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the UFC and the Nigerian-born Kiwi successfully defended his title five times before recently losing it to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. However, before making his debut in the world's premier MMA promotion, Adesanya competed in various other MMA and kickboxing circuits in Australia and China.

'The Last Stylebender' won the vacant Hex Fight Series middleweight title before his UFC debut. Dominating the first round with only seven seconds to go, 'The Last Stylebender' landed the highlight-reel KO, punching his ticket to the big leagues of MMA in the process.

Watch Israel Adesanya's question mark kick knockout below:

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Nov24.2017



5 years ago today,



@StyleBender competed in his final fight before entering the UFC.



He finished Stuart Dare with a question mark kick.



Israel became the UFC Champion less than 2 years later.

Nov24.20175 years ago today,@StyleBender competed in his final fight before entering the UFC.He finished Stuart Dare with a question mark kick.Israel became the UFC Champion less than 2 years later.https://t.co/hudVzd5ozo

Upon being signed by the UFC in 2018, 'Izzy' soon climbed up the ranks of the middleweight division and became champion within 2 years. Adesanya debuted against Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221 in 2018, winning the Performance of the Night after finishing his opponent in the second round.

Considering Adesanya's achievements in the UFC and his stardom outside the octagon, he is expected to get an immediate rematch against Periera.

Israel Adesanya recalls ignoring his father's financial advice

Israel Adesanya recently spoke about his stubborn refusal to pay heed to his father's financial advice.

In an episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones, 'The Last Stylebender' spoke to Sean Evans about his kickboxing competitions in China and ignoring his father's advice to buy a house on his return to New Zealand.

"When I came back from China, he tried to get me to get a house. I'm like, 'Oh, I don't want the responsibility of owning a house... I'm too young.' Stupid. Lost a lot of money."

Stating that his father, Oluwafemi, was an accountant, Adesanya added:

"Eventually, when I got into the UFC, I was like, 'Every time I don't listen to this man about money, I end up going broke. I should probably listen to this man.' I listen to my gut as well." Adesanya added, "Yeah, I listen to him when it comes to money because he knows how money works."

Watch Israel Adesanya's appearance on Hot Ones below:

Poll : 0 votes