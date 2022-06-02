Video: Israel Adesanya shares first glimpse of UFC 276 fight camp

Israel Adesanya has released footage from his ongoing UFC 276 fight camp. The video shows the UFC middleweight champion putting in work at his usual haunt, the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland.

The video, labeled 'UFC 276 Fight Camp Ep.1', begins with 50 Cent's iconic words from the song Bulletproof:

"What's mines is mines, what's yours is mines. I run these streets. This whole city is mines. I never understand how people forget that."

Adesanya is seen alternating between some time on the cross-trainer bicycle and some heavy bag and pad work. 'Stylebender' is also seen working a lot on his grappling while mixing it with some strength training.

Adesanya is also surrounded by fellow City Kickboxing staples and UFC fighters. 'Stylebender's camp includes UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France, UFC featherweight Shane Young and UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg. Adesanya's brother David could also be seen hitting the mitts when he is not watching the UFC middleweight king at work along with their parents.

Israel Adesanya's coach explains why Jared Cannonier is a dangerous matchup

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to defend his middleweight strap against Jared Cannonier in the main event at UFC 276. Undefeated at middleweight, the Kiwi will have walked through almost the entire division if he can successfully defend his title for the fifth time on July 2. 'Stylebender' is currently a massive -350 favorite on certain sportsbooks, while Cannonier is a +250 underdog.

However, Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman is not taking 'The Killa Gorilla' lightly. According to City Kickboxing chief, Cannonier will not be as easy an opponent as Paulo Costa, who was picked apart by Adesanya at UFC 253 back in 2020.

Bareman believes Cannonier's ability to improvise will make him both dangerous and vulnerable against Adesanya. The 42-year-old recently told Submission Radio:

"You know, Jared is not gonna be Paulo Costa. He’s not going to be frozen in the headlights. If Israel’s picking him off he has the mindset to change his strategy and he will start to press Israel and he won’t be as reluctant as Paulo Costa. Because there’s just this mindset and he has a much stronger mindset and understanding and he’s got a very good team behind him. He’s willing to take risks."

"I don’t want to say take risks, but take like calculated judgement that the fight’s not going his way and he needs to change something and he’s willing to take a sharp turn to change it and that’s why he’s dangerous and that’s what also at the end of the day is going to make him vulnerable.”

