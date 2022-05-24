Video: Israel Adesanya shops at Ben Baller's iconic jewelry store in Beverly Hills before getting diamond grills

Israel Adesanya, the second-highest-paid active UFC fighter, knows how to spend his wealth in style – literally.

The UFC middleweight champion visited Ben Baller's iconic jewelry shop in Beverly Hills to shop for some bling. Adesanya documented his experience in a video on his personal YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER.

Ben Baller, also known as Ben Yang, is the owner of Icee Fresh Jewels. He sold jewelry to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Drake, Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweather, and many more.

Check out Israel Adesanya's vlog below:

'The Last Stylebender' also got himself a new set of gold tooth implants from the famous jeweler. Adesanya has previously posted a short clip of himself showing off his new grill on social media.

As a gesture of gratitude, Adesanya met with Yang's son to take photos and even sign a pair of UFC gloves for him. Needless to say, the Nigerian-born MMA superstar has thoroughly enjoyed his dazzling shopping spree.

Israel Adesanya becomes second-richest fighter in the UFC

Israel Adesanya recently inked a lucrative multi-fight deal with the UFC prior to his rematch with Robert Whittaker in February. Speaking about his new contract, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

“Look, I love the UFC. I’ve looked at this company and wanted to be in this company for so long. I love that we’ve gotten to this agreement finally. I just signed for the actual bout this week... I’m glad we came to this agreement. I’m glad we have a good working relationship. Like I said, with everything happening right now, this will trickle down to the rest of the fighters and it’s only going to be great for the company. Just give it time."

Check out Adesanya's comments below:

On top of that, he recently became the first MMA fighter to be sponsored by PUMA. The apparel brand recently announced a collaboration with the New Zealand-based champion. According to PUMA Oceania General Manager Pancho Gutstein:

"Not only is Israel a fearless and incredibly talented athlete, but his passion for dancing, fashion, anime, and his memorable personality makes him a standout individual to represent the brand." [H/T MMA News]

Edited by Avinash Tewari