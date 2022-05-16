Video: Muhammad Mokaev shows off amazing facilities at American Top Team

Muhammad Mokaev recently showed off state-of-the-art facilities at the American Top Team (ATT) gym. 'The Punisher' also revealed that ATT will be home to him for the next two months.

The UFC newcomer uploaded a video showing a two-bedded room with unpacked luggage and two packed meals. He wrote in the caption:

"My place for next 2 months, amazing facility @AmericanTopTeam"

Muhammad Mokaev scored a submission win under a minute into his promotional debut against Cody Durden at UFC London back in March. The undefeated flyweight prospect is now scheduled to make his sophomore octagon appearance against former LFA champion Charles Johnson when the UFC returns to England in July.

Johnson is currently riding a five-fight winning streak that includes the LFA flyweight title victory. Currently sporting a 11-2 record, 'Innerg' has finished eight of his opponents. He is ten years older than Mokaev.

When Khamzat Chimaev advised Muhammad Mokaev to go professional

Muhammad Mokaev entered the UK as a refugee from Dagestan and is now based out of Manchester, England. 'The Punisher' had already ammassed a 6-0 record before signing with the UFC at the age of 20. Mokaev scored five straight wins under Brave FC and was a four-time gold medalist at the IMMAF championship tournaments.

Speaking to Sportsbible after his impressive UFC debut, the unbeaten phenom recalled an interaction with UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev. According to Mokaev, he was watching Chimaev's fight at Brave FC when 'Borz' advised him to graduate from amateur to professional bouts.

"Yes, I spoke to him. I remember in 2018, I was watching him on Brave organization in Bahrain and then he's like, when I won my last amateur fight, he sent me a voice message. It was 2020 before he joined UFC, he told me: 'Stop doing this amateur, let's go professional.'"

Extremely confident in his skillset, Mokaev is eyeing a flyweight title shot after a couple more bouts in the UFC. 'The Punisher' also wants to break Jon Jones' record to become the youngest champion in UFC history.

