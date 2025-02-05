[VIDEO] Nick Diaz recalls infamous hospital fight with former WEC champion following UFC 57: "I cracked him"

Nick Diaz recently recalled his infamous hospital fight with a former WEC champion following UFC 57. The altercation was one of the Stockton native's many issues outside the octagon, which put him on bad terms with Dana White.

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion reflected on his life and career for his episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage', which airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET. Ahead of the episode, the network shared photos from his career and dropped preview clips to give fans a glimpse into what will be covered.

One of the topics covered in the episode is Diaz's hospital fight with former WEC middleweight champion Joe Riggs. They had competed earlier that night at UFC 57, where Riggs earned a unanimous decision win and handed the Stockton native his second consecutive loss.

MMA Fighting recently posted a clip via VICE TV in which the Stockton native recalled what resulted in his infamous hospital bout with Riggs. Diaz mentioned that he and his brother, Nate saw his foe in the hospital and proceeded to attack him after commenting on their fight:

"[Riggs was] like, 'Well, I won. I won'. And I'm like, 'Oh yeah, fu**ing look at you, motherf***er'. He was on a stretcher... Boom and I cracked him."

What did Joe Riggs say to set off Nick Diaz?

In addition to Nick Diaz recalling what transpired during the infamous hospital fight, former WEC middleweight champion Joe Riggs also provided his side of what transpired.

During the aforementioned clip, Riggs recalled that he and Diaz were exchanging jibes back and forth after seeing each other at the hospital. The former UFC competitor mentioned that he referenced their bout earlier that night and Diaz's loss to Diego Sanchez, saying he would be demoted to WEC:

"I'm sitting on a gurney and getting an IV. [Diaz] walks in with his brother into the hospital looking like a gargoyle but fu**ing strolling in, man. Him and his brother, they were just talking sh*t...[I said], 'Now that's two [losses] in a row, motherf***er. Go back to WEC', and I was like, 'Ha, that was a good burn'."

