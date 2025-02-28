Video: Nina-Marie Daniele recreates Israel Adesanya's iconic post-win celebration after tapping out Alex Pereira

Nina-Marie Daniele recently mimicked Israel Adesanya's signature victory celebration after she submitted Alex Pereira in a lighthearted matchup. The MMA content creator has been teaming up with the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion since last year, occasionally creating humorous skit videos for social media.

On Thursday, Daniele shared a video from her latest collaboration with 'Poatan', where both MMA personalities took part in a playful training session. During the exchange, the UFC reporter humorously executed a submission, dubbing it the "Poatan Necktie."

After securing the win, Daniele got to her feet and reenacted Adesanya's iconic bow-and-arrow celebration, which he famously performed after defeating Pereira to reclaim the middleweight title at UFC 287 in April 2023.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele and Alex Pereira's video below:

Pereira's defeat to 'The Last Stylebender' was not only his first setback in the UFC but also his first loss to Adesanya across their four encounters, which include two bouts in the UFC and two in kickboxing.

'Poatan' is preparing to make the fourth defense of his 205-pound title against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313, set for March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Brazilian champion is set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon after a five-month hiatus. He was last seen in action at UFC 307, where he secured a dominant fourth-round TKO victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. to successfully retain his light heavyweight title.

When Nina-Marie Daniele clapped back at a fan's remark on her skit featuring Alex Pereira

In October 2024, Nina-Marie Daniele uploaded a playful video skit on X starring Alex Pereira and MMA personality Hans Molenkamp. In the comments section, a fan attempted to troll her by suggesting that she was spending more time creating content with 'Poatan' than with her own partner, Jhanelle Castillo.

Daniele was quick to respond, firmly stating that she chooses to keep her personal life private and steer clear of podcasts to maintain boundaries with the public. She wrote:

"When you are in the spotlight, the less the internet knows, the better! I just let people assume. I don’t go on podcasts, so nobody knows anything about my personal life. Privacy is a beautiful thing."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comments below:

