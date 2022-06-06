Video: Paulo Costa shows proof that recent accusations of physical violence were "misleading imputations", demands public apology from the accuser

Paulo Costa recently found himself in the midst of deep controversy after he was accused of assaulting a woman. However, in a recent post on social media, Costa moved to dismiss all accusations against him as fake. He further demanded a public apology from his alleged victim.

The post marked Costa's second public statement to share his side of the story. He previously uploaded a written statement discussing the details of the case on his official Instagram account.

In the video, Costa shared images of his victim's injuries that were taken by members of law enforcement only a couple of hours removed from the incident. However, the images showed no signs of damage, stress, or injuries. Costa pled his innocence, highlighting the absence of physical evidence.

'Borrachinha' further declared that he would be forced to pursue legal action against his accuser if she refused to issue a formal public apology to set the record straight. In a video posted to his Instagram account, the Brazilian said:

"I'm here just to say for everyone, that never happened and I will show you guys why. I have a proof of that... Any form of violence against women is unacceptable. As a result of misleading imputations simply serve to discredit and hide the actual battle against women's violence. We know this kind of false allegation is very serious. So I really hope this woman decides to make her public apologies or else legal actions may be necessary, unfortunately."

Paulo Costa jokingly suggests he wants Saul Goodman to defend him

In a recent post on social media, Paulo Costa referenced a beloved part of modern pop culture, calling for fictional lawyer Saul Goodman to lead his legal defense against the nurse who accused him of physical assault.

Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, is a fictional character who features on one of the most popular TV shows ever, Breaking Bad. He also operates as the protagonist in a spin-off prequel series titled Better Call Saul.

Paulo Costa is currently on a collision course with former champion Luke Rockhold. The duo were initially slated to lock horns at UFC 277 in Dallas at the end of July, but the bout has now been moved to August.

