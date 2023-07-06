"Video had me smiling like a fool" - Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones' wholesome meeting has MMA fans losing their minds

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have shared a fiery relationship in the past. The pair have exchanged plenty of trash-talk throughout the past five years, but it appears that they have made amends.

The pair once seemed interested in fighting one another at light heavyweight, but over recent months the pair unexpectedly showed each other respect during seperate interviews.

Israel Adesanya has now surprised fans again after posting a video of himself and Jon Jones together at a restaurant. 'The Last Stylebender' posted the footage on Meta's latest social media application, and rival to Twitter, called Threads.

The middleweight champion also posted a tweet of their interaction on Twitter, and said this:

"My first Thread… Life is one big cartoon!! #zoinks"

See the post below:

@JohnMorganschin posted a video of the interaction on Twitter. See the video below:

The meeting between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones left fans in amazement, as fans reacted ecstatically to the footage. See the comments below:

"Ngl that video had me smiling like a fool"

"glad to see you guys smile in the same room bro, good energy"

"Izzy squashing beef with Alex and JJ. This man is 100% the main character"

"real recognize real"

"I love to see this, god bless y'all man, Kings!!!"

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones' beef appears to have been left in the past, much to the delight of MMA fans.

Israel Adesanya returns the praise to Max Holloway following the Hawaiian's kind words

Israel Adesanya and Max Holloway recently shared immense praise for one another after the Hawaiian's appearance on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani.

Holloway, who has fought Adesanya's teammate and friend Alexander Volkanovski three times, was invited to attend the premeire for the middleweight champion's documentary titled Stylebender.

'Blessed' detailed his experience at Adesanya's documentary-premiere during his interview with Helwani, and said this:

"I got to talk to Izzy a little bit after [the premeire] too. And just how open he was, without giving too much away, they get to see a different view of us fighters that we go through..."

'The Last Stylebender' took to Instagram following Holloway's interview and was full of praise for 'Blessed'. He said this:

"Shoutout Max for the love and respect. Our convo after the film will be a cherished memory of mine forever, cuz we knew that struggle! Two of the best fighters on earth, who would have known we struggled like that. Bless you brother!"

See the post below:

