Video: Tyron Woodley and KSI get into heated verbal altercation during Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event

Tyron Woodley and KSI got into a heated verbal exchange during the recently concluded exhibition crossover boxing match contested between Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji.

KSI, the most popular social media star in the UK, was in attendance to support his brother Deji in his fight against five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. The YouTuber is targeting a return to the boxing ring in early 2023. He's been linked to professional boxers Joe Fournier and Tommy Fury, as well as former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, as potential opponents.

The former UFC welterweight champion and KSI have engaged in several Twitter exchanges in the past, with the CEO of Misfits Boxing claiming that he can beat 'The Chosen One' faster than Jake Paul.

ksi @KSI



Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao. Tyron T-Wood Woodley @TWooodley And i'll dog walk your ass so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it. twitter.com/KSI/status/157… And i'll dog walk your ass so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it. twitter.com/KSI/status/157… You literally stood there to get knocked out.Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao. twitter.com/TWooodley/stat… You literally stood there to get knocked out.Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao. twitter.com/TWooodley/stat… https://t.co/WAodlocUml

Tensions flared when Tyron Woodley, just as he promised, confronted the YouTube star-turned-boxer in the aftermath of the fight between Mayweather and Deji. Security intervened to put an end to the rumpus before the situation worsened.

Watch the exchange below:

Tyron Woodley made the transition into the boxing world and faced Jake Paul in hsis debut fight. He was narrowly defeated by a split decision. The former UFC welterweight champion later agreed to a last-minute rematch in December, in which he succumbed to a highlight-reel knockout loss to 'The Problem Child'.

Tyron Woodley claims that KSI ran away from him the whole night during Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event

Tyron Woodley is itching to get back inside the boxing ring following his devastating knockout loss to Jake Paul on December 18, 2021. 'The Chosen One' has set his sights on English YouTuber and rapper KSI for his next fight. 'JJ' had also asked his fans to pick his next opponent in a poll on Twitter.

ksi @KSI Who do you want me to fight in January? Who do you want me to fight in January?

Speaking in a recent interview with Fred Talks Fighting, Woodley claimed that he would rather fight than engage in banter on Twitter:

"I ain't really from that era man. I'm in the mix because I fought Jake, but I'm not really of that mix. I'm a real fighter. I fought on last-minute notice [in rematch against Jake Paul]. People that are just clickbaiting around, and cl**t chasing, I don't really f**k with this. So, if you want to fight me, let's do it then."

Addressing the heated exchange that he got into with KSI during the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event, Woodley added:

"He didn't say much. I didn't really think that he was going to pull up on me in real life. He didn't come up to me first. Ran away from me the whole night."

Watch the clip below:

Poll : 0 votes