VIDEO: When Brock Lesnar stunned a ring girl with his shirtless physique at UFC weigh-ins

Over a decade ago, Brock Lesnar's UFC 100 weigh-ins left a ring girl jaw-dropped. The former UFC heavyweight champion stepped on the scale in preparation for his grudge match with Frank Mir, flexing in front of the crowd in attendance. Behind him stood a stunned ring girl marveling at his physique.

Come fight night, Lesnar avenged his earlier loss to Mir, which took place on his promotional debut. He overwhelmed the submission specialist with his superior wrestling skills before TKO'ing him in round two to defend his heavyweight strap in the event headliner.

Check out Brock Lesnar's UFC 100 weigh-in:

At the time, UFC 100 was the most successful pay-per-view in the promotion's history, generating 1.79 million buys, all but solidifying Lesnar's status as a box office attraction. Curiously, his moment at the weigh-ins wasn't the only time he had left an observer stunned by his physique.

In Lesnar's penultimate fight at UFC 141, his shirtless flexing left famed color commentator Joe Rogan in shock. Meanwhile, 'The Beast's' opponent, Alistair Overeem, left ring girl Arianny Celeste jaw-dropped with his physique. Ultimately, Lesnar would lose the bout to Overeem via first-round TKO.

Afterward, he announced his retirement from the sport and returned to WWE. However, nearly five years later, he made his return as a surprise inclusion to UFC 200, where he took on Mark Hunt. Unfortunately, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took the element of surprise.

Helwani broke the story before the UFC officially revealed Lesnar's return, inciting Dana White's rage and causing the MMA Hour host to be blacklisted from UFC media events.

Why is Brock Lesnar not on WWE?

Brock Lesnar is nowhere to be seen on WWE television. In fact, his planned appearance on this year's recent Royal Rumble was canceled, with his spot given to Bron Breakker. Further creative plans involving Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania matches were canceled due to his inclusion in Janel Grant's lawsuit.

Last month, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, alleging sexual assault among several other accusations. One of these accusations accuses McMahon of s*x trafficking her to others, like WWE executive John Laurinaitis and an unnamed UFC fighter also in WWE.

While Lesnar himself was not named in the lawsuit, the descriptor of a 'UFC fighter in WWE' left little room for doubt regarding their identity. Lesnar was later identified by The Wall Street Journal, and following McMahon's resignation from TKO Group Holdings, Lesnar was completely scrubbed from any future WWE plans.

He was also removed from the 'WWE SuperCard' video game and the cover of 'WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania' edition.