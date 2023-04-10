Why did Brock Lesnar retire from MMA? Taking a look at the 45-year-old's UFC record

Brock Lesnar's UFC record showcases just why he got the moniker of The Beast Incarnate. Out of nine MMA fights (one was overturned into a no-contest later on), he won five and even captured heavyweight gold. Unfortunately, his run was cut short due to medical concerns.

Lesnar began his MMA career in 2007 after leaving WWE in 2004. Initially, he tried to pursue a football career, but that didn't work out. He debuted in the UFC in 2008, falling short against former Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir. Still, The Beast came back strong and secured four straight victories. Lesnar even captured the Heavyweight Championship in the process and successfully defended it twice.

Brock Lesnar's initial retirement from UFC was related to his struggles with diverticulitis, an intestinal disease where the walls of the large intestine become inflamed. He announced his retirement in 2011 after an unsuccessful bout against Alistair Overeem at UFC 141.

In 2011, Brock Lesnar initially retired with a UFC record of eight fights, five wins, and three losses. He returned to the wrestling promotion in April of the following year, where he attacked John Cena on an episode of RAW. The Beast has since been a part of WWE up to this day while making a few appearances in UFC over the years.

Why does Brock Lesnar have a No Contest in his UFC record?

In 2016, WWE confirmed that they had granted The Beast Incarnate a one-off opportunity to compete in the Dana White-led company. Lesnar returned to the Octagon at UFC 200 against renowned heavyweight fighter Mark Hunt.

The WWE Superstar defeated the Super Samoan in dominant fashion, but the decision was overturned days after the winner failed an out-of-competition and post-fight drug test. He was suspended and fined $250,000.

In 2018, Brock Lesnar entered the Octagon after Daniel Cormier's match at UFC 226. Although a fight between the two was teased, it did not materialize as Lesnar officially retired from MMA. Despite rumors of potential bouts throughout the years, even with Jon Jones, Lesnar stated in 2022 that he would remain retired since MMA is a "young man's sport."

From what it looks like, Brock Lesnar won't be changing his UFC record anytime soon. Still, The Beast Incarnate remains a dominant performer in the Stamford-based promotion.

