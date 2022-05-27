Video: When Conor McGregor and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson faced off at the 2018 Pendulum Summit in Dublin

Conor McGregor surprised fans and keynote speaker Richard Branson when he appeared on stage at the end of the 2018 Pendulum Summit in Dublin. The pair spoke deeply about hard work and determination before a comedic brawl meant they ended up shirtless and in a face-off on the stage.

What is the Pendulum Summit? As per PendulumSummit.com:

"Pendulum Summit is an event like no other in the world. As a world-class, experiential gathering of international visitors celebrating the best of business, leadership, culture, inspiration and learning, it is no wonder why Pendulum Summit is now the world’s leading business and self-empowerment summit."

McGregor walked to the stage in his home country to a standing ovation. The fighter discussed the effect his new wealth and success has had on him personally and how he achieved it. The Irishman also spoke about his first UFC loss to Nate Diaz and the mental battle he had to overcome for their rematch:

"I remained who I am, all the way through. Through all levels of success and financial gain, I stayed who I was and it just worked out for me. That's it. Hard work and the belief in yourself and your surroundings and you will conquer anything... One thing I did [after the first Nate Diaz fight] was I looked at the performance, I assessed it [truthfully] and honestly and I laid the blame on myself. I made the corrections and again, put in the work and stayed true to who I am."

John McCarthy thinks Conor McGregor could struggle in a comeback fight against Tony Ferguson

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy isn't sure who would win if Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson fought inside the octagon. McCarthy admitted it would be an interesting matchup as both fighters are coming off the back of multiple losses.

Despite 'El Cucuy' losing to Michael Chandler via a devastating front-kick KO, McCarthy believes Ferguson looked great in the stand-up in the first round and 'Notorious' could struggle against him:

"Not too sure that's a good comeback fight for 'The Notorious'. Let's be honest, they're both coming off of multiple losses. Tony's got more losses in a row. Tony Ferguson, in that fight with Chandler, you can sit there and say what you want but the first round he looked really good in the stand-up."

McGregor has all but confirmed he is returning to fight at a heavier 170lbs. The fighter has enjoyed success at welterweight with a 2-1 record in the division and wins over Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone.

Simarlily, Ferguson recently admitted that he could also move up a weight class. The fighter revealed that he felt too skinny ahead of his lightweight fight against Chandler.

There is no official return date set for Conor McGregor. However, with seemingly every fighter calling out the Irish star, it is only a matter of time before fans learn his next opponent.

