Video: When an MMA fighter used Chris Jericho's 'Walls of Jericho' submission move to get his opponent to tap out!

British MMA fighter Jonno Mears registered the first submission win of his professional MMA career using Chris Jericho's submission maneuver 'Walls of Jericho', also known as the 'Boston Crab'.

During the Full Contact Contender 19 event in September 2017, Mears was having trouble finishing his opponent Aaron Jones. That was before he found himself in the perfect position to pull off the former WWE star's iconic move. Mears locked in the 'Walls of Jericho' forcing his opponent to tap.

Watch Jonno Mears pull off Chris Jericho's 'Wall of Jericho' in MMA below:

The move received a hilarious reaction from both WWE fans and the MMA community when it surfaced online. Chris Jericho also reacted to the video while stating that his iconic submission move actually works in real fighting. Here's what the AEW star wrote:

"Hahah see the #WallsOfJericho really works!"

Jonno Mears on what inspired him to use Chris Jericho's iconic finisher in MMA

Over the years, a number of professional MMA fighters have used certain WWE finishers (of their variations) in their fights to hurt their opponents and perhaps even win their bouts.

Mears, who has gained a lot of recognition since his fight with Aaron Jones, explained his decision to use the move. During a 2017 interview with MMA FIghting, here's what the Brit said:

"When I took him down, he turned to all fours quick, but I managed to chin strap him and was going to try the Peruvian necktie. But he tucked his chin, so I jumped to his back, then the crab came into my head. Then, during the scramble, I was going to turn into mount and give it up, but I seen he covered up during me striking him, so I thought why not I just try? And I was shocked myself I got a hold of his legs in a scramble."

Jonno Mears registered the second win of his professional MMA career when he submitted Jones with the 'Walls of Jericho'. The Brit has gone 2-3 ever since, suffering back-to-back losses in his last two outings through 2020-21. He now holds a record of 4-3.

