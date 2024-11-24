Video: Zhang Weili's instant cage-side reaction to Shi Ming knocking the lights out of Feng Xiaocan at UFC Macau

UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili was in awe of the thunderous head kick Shi Ming used to knock Feng Xiaocan out cold at UFC Macau. The promotion's 115-pound queen sat cage-side for the event, treated to a prime view of the action.

In round three, she witnessed one of the most terrifying knockouts in recent memory. Ming dipped her body low, teasing a jab to the midsection. This drew an attempted but failed check hook from Feng, who was blasted in the chin with a vicious head kick from Ming.

Feng was unconscious even before hitting the mat, and Zhang was cage-side losing her mind at the now viral moment.

Check out Zhang Weili's reaction to the Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan knockout:

Trending

Expand Tweet

The win improved Ming's record to 17-5 while being undefeated in the UFC. However, her opponent was handed her first loss since 2021 and now holds a 10-3 record. What was more alarming, though, was the physical state that Feng was in following the KO. She could not stand on her own and had to be stretchered out of the cage.

It was a brutal knockout, but spectacular nonetheless, certainly enough to earn Ming a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Where she goes from here is anyone's guess, but she will look to continue racking up wins en route to recreating another Chinese vs. Chinese title fight at women's strawweight.

That is if Zhang is still the 115-pound champion by the time she makes that climb on the divisional ladder.

Zhang Weili has been noticeably absent from the UFC

Zhang Weili took part in the blockbuster UFC 300 pay-per-view, where she defeated fellow Chinese countrywoman Yan Xiaonan in a thrilling five-round contest. The bout took place in April 2024, so she has had ample time to rest and recover from injuries sustained in the fight.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Zhang has been missing from action, with her next title defense a complete mystery. She will not fight again in 2024 but may look to return early next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback