"Vinny hits like Barbie" - Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's sad attempt at body shots on Francis Ngannou leaves fans amused

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently riding high on the success of securing a boxing match against Tyson Fury, which is scheduled for October 28 in Saudi Arabia. As preparations for the bout are in full swing, Ngannou recently enjoyed some downtime with the Real Madrid team in Las Vegas.

Ngannou visited the Real Madrid team's pre-season training and 'The Predator' engaged in a body shot challenge with Brazilian football star Vinicius Junior. Eager to impress, Vinicius Junior unleashed a series of punches on Ngannou's body. However, to everyone's amusement, the blows lacked power.

As Vinicius Junior let his hands go, Ngannou couldn't help but express his disappointment with a humorous remark, saying, "Come on, bro... That's all?" The Real Madrid players, including Vinicius Junior and teammate Eder Militao, burst into laughter at the exchange.

"Vinny hits like Barbie."

"Go to the gym all you want. You're not making a dent on Francis Ngannou big bro."

"Man hitting like Lydia."

Francis Ngannou has a mammoth challenge ahead of him on October 28 when he faces the reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a 12-round boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The crossover clash has garnered some criticism from fans who were hoping to see Fury take on Oleksandr Usyk instead.

Eddie Hearn blasts Tyson Fury for choosing Francis Ngannou bout Oleksandr Usyk clash

Prominent boxing promoter Eddie Hearn didn't mince words while accusing Tyson Fury of prioritizing financial benefits above the highly-anticipated clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

The reigning WBC heavyweight champion recently agreed to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a highly profitable crossover exhibition bout.

Hearn firmly believes that Fury's choice to snub Usyk, who had agreed to an unfavorable purse split in his favor, demonstrates a lack of consideration for his own legacy.

Despite Fury's impressive victories over formidable opponents like Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, Hearn insists that for 'The Gypsy King' to secure his status among the greatest heavyweights of all time, he must conquer both Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Speaking in an interview with Piers Morgan in a recent interview, Hern stated:

'We've got to be honest, Tyson Fury cares about one thing only- the money. Don't talk to me about legacy, don't talk to me about undisputed. So he's beat Klitschko and Wilder, [those are] his wins. He needs to beat Usyk and AJ and then we can talk about him - as I believe he is - as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time."

