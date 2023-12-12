Viral star Ruairi McSorley aka 'Frostbit Boy' wants Conor McGregor to spearhead his idea of "complete revision of Irish constitution"

Conor McGregor's contemplation of a presidential bid in Ireland appears to share common ground with Ruairi McSorley's aspirations.

The former UFC two-division champion's potential foray into politics gained momentum when he accused Irish authorities of unfairly singling him out as a "scapegoat" for the recent Dublin riot. McGregor asserted that the government aimed to divert attention from a stabbing attack on children, which triggered anti-immigrant protests and anarchy in Ireland’s capital on November 23.

In the aftermath of these events, 'The Notorious' detailed his prospective path to the presidency of Ireland and said, "I’d fancy my chances."

As per a recent Belfast Telegraph report, the internet sensation known as 'Frostbit boy' expressed a desire to overhaul the Republic's government system and declared his political ambitions. He envisions a new Ireland with McGregor as president and himself as prime minister. McSorley has recently unveiled his latest book, 'The Reign of King Ruairi,' outlining a vision where both the taoiseach (prime minister) and the Irish president would be directly elected.

In a recent interview with Sunday Life, McSorley elaborated on his plans for reforming the Irish political system:

"A successful unity referendum would give us the chance to effectively redesign Ireland. I’m suggesting a potential upgrade of many parts of government and the presidency. I’m proposing a people’s leader more separate from government. Conor McGregor could be a phenomenal president. I would love to meet him to discuss my ideas. I’ve been planning a complete revision to the Irish constitution since lockdown."

He added:

"He has inspired so many people to take up martial arts and chase their dreams, so my suggestion is that he could use those qualities in a reformed presidency role."

McSorley rose to fame as a schoolboy in 2015 after a video of him being interviewed on the news, where he humorously remarked about how "You wouldn't be long gettin' frostbit" went viral.

Colby Covington backs Conor McGregor as potential Irish president

During a recent interview with All Out Fighting, Colby Covington weighed in on Conor McGregor's potential presidential bid and expressed strong confidence in the 35-year-old Irishman's leadership abilities:

"I think Conor would be a great leader. I think that he has a lot of those leadership, world championship qualities. He believes in freedom, which is most important. So I respect Conor. He doesn't want to see his people being killed in the streets and the streets of Ireland being burned. I think he would do great things in politics in Ireland."

