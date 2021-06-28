Vitor Belfort explains why he is the man to beat Oscar De La Hoya in his comeback fight

Former UFC star Vitor Belfort has explained why he is the right man to beat Oscar De La Hoya in the veteran’s comeback fight.

It was recently announced that De La Hoya, who hasn’t fought professionally since losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2008, would be returning to the squared circle for an exhibition bout against Vitor Belfort later this year.

Vitor Belfort isn’t afraid

Neither of these men are in their primes anymore but that hasn’t stopped Triller from going ahead with the proposed showdown that, in the eyes of many, should be seen as quite competitive.

During a recent interview, Vitor Belfort spoke about why he believes he could play the role of party pooper on September 18.

“I’m the most devastating knockout artist in the history of MMA. I’m not just a boxer - I’m a knockout artist. These are two different things. Mayweather is a boxer, he’s not a knockout artist. In boxing you have the boxers and the knockout artists, which one is more dangerous? But besides that, I’m also a boxer.

“But, Ben Askren is a wrestler, not a boxer. I didn’t go to the Olympics [for boxing] because I had a meniscus problem and I couldn’t go, and I had a professional fight with a top boxer from Brazil.

“Besides that, we’ve seen what happened with Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It’s all about lifestyle. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is a great boxer but he doesn’t have a good lifestyle, and he lost. He lost to an MMA artist. Anderson isn’t a boxer, he can box but he’s not a boxer.

“The reason people love Vitor Belfort is because of the hands. I keep my hands sharp. Who wins? The guy who prepares the best.”

Vitor Belfort is one of the most extraordinary mixed martial artists of his generation and we don’t think that reputation is going to go away anytime soon - so while De La Hoya may think he’s got this one in the bag without even having to break a sweat, others will realize that Belfort shouldn’t be underestimated.

