Vitor Belfort steroids: Did the former UFC star ever test positive for the use of banned substances?

Over the course of his career, Vitor Belfort constantly battled allegations of performance-enhancing drug usage.

The accusations were verified and deemed true on two separate occasions - in 2006 and 2014.

Jon Jones says #UFC was ‘very well aware’ Vitor Belfort was on steroids at #UFC 152 https://t.co/s65wxSI6PX pic.twitter.com/sxEgqH2rpf — MMA News Source (@MMANewsSource) November 25, 2015

In October 2006, Vitor Belfort faced Dan Henderson for the PRIDE welterweight title. After losing the fight via a unanimous decision, the Brazilian tested positive for the banned substance 4-hydroxytestosterone. He was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a period of nine months.

Vitor Belfort represented himself at his hearing. He stated that this particular compound could have been a component of rehabilitative injections prescribed by his Brazilian endocrinologist or from a nutritional supplement.

Although the NSAC recognized how Vitor Belfort may not have induced himself with the banned substance on purpose, the commission did proceed with its ban due to the fact that the former UFC light heavyweight champion tested positive while in active competition.

Vitor Belfort displayed elevated levels of testosterone in 2014

'The Phenom' was scheduled to fight Chris Weidman at UFC 173 in 2014. At the time, the NSAC was undergoing some changes to its rules regarding permissible testosterone replacement therapy. The therapy was legal up until 2014, and Vitor Belfort had seemingly used it in the past due to alleged low levels of testosterone.

In 2014, TRT ceased being legally permissible. In a random drug test in February 2014, Vitor Belfort displayed elevated levels of testosterone. As a result, Belfort pulled out of his bout against Weidman.

Vitor Belfort's statement on drug test earlier this year, which indicated elevated testosterone levels pic.twitter.com/JjNGQvtZl7 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 6, 2014

Nevertheless, after many more canceled bouts, the pair ultimately ended up against each other inside the octagon in May 2015. Belfort lost the fight via first-round TKO.

What is next for Vitor Belfort?

Vitor Belfort is scheduled to face former multi-division world boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya in a professional boxing match on September 11. The fight will take place under the Triller Fight Club Banner.

Two legends collide 🥊 I’m making the most of this GOLDEN opportunity, count on it!

😤 LET’S GO 🚨



Duas lendas se chocam 🥊 Estou aproveitando ao máximo essa oportunidade DOURADA, conte com ela 😤 VAMOS 🚨#TrillerFightClub@triller@trillerfight@RyanKavanaugh@vaynersports pic.twitter.com/HbYs79lUfK — Vitor Belfort (@vitorbelfort) June 17, 2021

Vitor Belfort has only competed once as a professional boxer. He fought Josemario Neves in 2006 and made quick work of his opponent by knocking him out in one minute.

