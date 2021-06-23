Chris Weidman provides update on his recovery from UFC 261 leg break

UFC middleweight Chris Weidman has provided a positive update regarding his recovery from the leg break he suffered at UFC 261.

On that night in Jacksonville, Chris Weidman fractured his tibia and fibula in the opening moments of his encounter with Uriah Hall.

Ever since then, Weidman has been documenting his recovery process through various YouTube videos and across all of his other social media platforms, with the MMA world getting behind him on this journey.

Chris Weidman - a true warrior

Now, in a recent interview, Chris Weidman has spoken candidly about the highs and lows of the process.

After a full workout and 18 holes of golf, @ChrisWeidman admits he's "getting better" after his gruesome leg injury:



"I feel almost normal. Unless you look at my x-rays."



"I feel almost normal. Unless you look at my x-rays."

“It was Thursday last week, two days before that I started being able to drive and I woke up on Thursday and I’m like you know what, I feel good today, I’m gonna go to the gym. I figured let me go to the gym, get a little workout in, hit the bag and maybe for a minute or two, lay down and put my leg up, but just be happy to be in the gym." said Chris Weidman.

“So I got there and there were a couple guys I train with that were training and doing some kickboxing, and I said man, that bag just isn’t as fun! So I said get over here. We started doing some drills, some play-sparring, got a full workout in and probably did about an hour, up on my feet the whole time.”

“I just think I’m getting better and better. Today I went out and played 18 holes of golf which, again, is something I didn’t plan. My kids’ pool had a swim meet right across the street from a driving range, and my son was like dad do you wanna go to the driving range. I said ah, I don’t think I can do that, then the next thing I know I was hitting balls!”

“I feel almost normal, unless you look at my x-rays and what my leg actually looks like right now because I had x-rays this past week too. My fibula bone is still completely broken, and then my tibia is completely fractured so I’m relying on the rod to deal with the weight bearing.”

The eventual return of Chris Weidman is something that’s bound to be on the mind of many as we head into the second half of the year, but at this stage, hoping that he can make a full recovery is the first step.

