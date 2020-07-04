Vladimir Putin and Daniel Cormier offer deepest condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov and family

Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally called up Khabib Nurmagomedov to offer his deepest condolences to the Nurmagomedov family

Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier also called up his good friend and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov and sent a lengthy message regarding the death of his father Abdulmanap

Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov

The news of the unfortunate demise of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has spread gloom all over the MMA community and the fighter's native country Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally called up Khabib Nurmagomedov to offer his deepest condolences to the Nurmagomedov family.

According to a report by RT Sport on Friday, Vladimir Putin called UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to offer his condolences after the untimely demise of Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Per Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Putin called up Khabib in an effort to try and console him following the death of his father. Putin has been known to be very fond of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family. He met with Khabib and Abdulmanap after Khabib’s monumental victory against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018. Putin stayed in touch with Khabib during his father’s illness.

‘DC’ took to his official Instagram page to issue the following heartwarming message to Khabib and the entire Nurmagomedov family.

“My brother Khabib, I am praying for you and your family. Your father leaves such a tremendous legacy behind. Every time I was around him, I could see how proud he was of you. You showed him some amazing things, my brother. He trained you to be a fighter and you got there. I love you, my brother. Hug your mom, hug your wife and children and know you have a ton of support around the world during this tough time.” Daniel Cormier wrote to Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Everyone else, please swipe right. This video shows who Abdulmanap was, as he wrestled one of my youth wrestlers before UFC 187. He would wrestle anyone, big or small. It’s a memory I’ll never forget. Rest In Peace, Abdulmanap. One day we will all meet again.”