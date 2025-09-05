  • home icon
  • "Volk has some serious range" - Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski getting cast in upcoming 'Street Fighter' movie 

"Volk has some serious range" - Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski getting cast in upcoming 'Street Fighter' movie 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Sep 05, 2025 04:00 GMT
Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski
Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's venture into acting. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Alexander Volkanovski has added a new chapter to his career, this time outside the UFC cage. The former featherweight champion has been reportedly cast as 'Joe' in the upcoming 'Street Fighter' film, which will be released on October 16, 2026.

The project will be the first venture under Legendary’s new partnership with Paramount. The new three-year deal begins with one of gaming’s most iconic franchises.

Kitao Sakurai directs a cast that blends Hollywood actors, fighters, and wrestlers. Andrew Koji plays Ryu, Noah Centineo takes on Ken Masters, while Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and 50 Cent all feature in key roles.

Check out the X post below:

Several fans took to X to react to Volkanovski's role in the new movie. One fan wrote:

"Volk has some serious range."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Volk as Joe is perfect casting. From champ to 'Street Fighter' star. Classic character for a dude who started as a rugby player and became one of the GOATs. That's the fighting game grind."
"This is huge for Volk, and the casting looks great."
"Volk's about to throw some haddokan and power in street fighter it will be awesome and funny at the same time."
"Tbh [to be honest] based on his skits, Volk can be a good actor, cant wait for the movie."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski&#039;s venture into acting. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's venture into acting. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Breaking down Alexander Volkanovski's role as Joe in 'Street Fighter' movie

Alexander Volkanovski’s entry into the 'Street Fighter' film brings back one of the series’ earliest and most overlooked characters. Joe appeared in the very first arcade release in 1987 as one of the opponents players had to beat on their climb through the World Fighting Tournament.

He was never a headliner in later games, yet his design and fighting style helped shape the kickboxing archetype that remains a staple in fighting games. According to Street Fighter Wiki, Joe’s story begins as an American kickboxing champion whose career collapsed under the weight of reckless behavior and personal setbacks.

He was branded an outlaw and sought redemption by joining Sagat’s tournament. However, he quickly fell to Ryu, the game’s central hero.

Later, he reinvented himself on the indie wrestling scene under the name 'Super Star.' Inside the arcade cabinet, Joe’s offense relied on fast kicks and a devastating spinning back kick.

The move drew inspiration from Benny 'The Jet' Urquidez, while fans also point to Joe Lewis as a possible influence. Though his appearances stopped after the first game, elements of his design filtered into other fighting characters over the years.

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
