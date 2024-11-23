Volkan Oezdemir vows to "come back stronger" as he issues statement after Carlos Ulberg loss at UFC Macau: "Today didn’t go my way"

Volkan Oezdemir's two-fight winning streak was snapped by Carlos Ulberg when the pair clashed on the main card of UFC Macau. The fight saw a competitive clash on the feet, with both men landing heavy strikes throughout the bout.

But the technical superiority of Ulberg saw him have the edge on his opponent in many of their exchanges, as he landed sharp punches that cut his opponent open several times.

In a result that nearly no one would have predicted, given the knockout power of both men, the bout went all three rounds. The Kiwi was awarded a unanimous decision win on the judges' scorecards, and has now extended his own winning streak to seven.

Following the result, Oezdemir took to X to share a message with fans, promising to return with a vengeance. He wrote:

"Today didn't go my way. It's just a bump in the road. I'll come back stronger, that's a promise."

Check out Volkan Oezdemir's statement below:

With Oezdemir having been ranked at No.8 entering the fight, whilst his opponent occupied the No.10 ranking, Ulberg will now like overtake 'No Time' in the eighth spot.

Carlos Ulberg speaks out after win over Volkan Oezdemir

ufc-303-showdown-i-lot-respect-team" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Carlos Ulberg reflected on his "tough" victory over perennial contender Volkan Oezdemir. The pair were visibly respectful of the other's knockout power, something that Ulberg mentioned in his post-fight speech.

'Black Jag' has been a touted prospect at light heavyweight since entering the division in 2021, and having strung together seven wins in a row, he is one or two more wins away from a title shot.

In an interview with Michael Bisping after his victory at UFC Macau, Ulberg said:

"To prepare for a guy like that was tough, it was a mountain... You get caught in the mid-range with that guy, he can knock anybody out. To prepare for him, all we had to do was try and make him miss and make him pay. That was the name of the game really."

Check out Carlos Ulberg discuss beating Volkan Oezdemir below:

