W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island is offering lavish staycation packages for UFC 267 fight week, including classes with Georges St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi 

The much-awaited UFC 267 is scheduled to take place on the 30th of October, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island has jumped on the opportunity. The 5-star hotel is throwing some amazing party packages, including training classes with Georges St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi.

Source: Instagram/WAbuDhabi

The hotel has planned a mega 'B.I.G. K.O.' brunch on the 29th of October in collaboration with some 'secret' parties.

Apart from brunch, poolside parties have also been planned, where guests are expected to go for a full Halloween or keep it Fight Island-themed dress code. The organizers have invited several music artists like DJ Darko, DJ Flipside and DJ Nuff for the event. The poolside party is expected to go on till 1 a.m.

Soucre: Instagram/ WAbuDhabi

The party is set to start on the 27th of October and go on till the 31st. Guests will also be able to enjoy UFC Gym HIIT workouts, 1BEAT spin classes, and Tristar Gym Hybrid Training with famous MMA coach Firas Zahabi.

Check out the full schedule below:

Source: Instagram/WAbuDhabi

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is all set to defend his title against veteran and long-time title contender Glover Teixeira in the main event at UFC 267.

Teixeira, 41, who is on a five-fight winning streak, is expected to be a strong contender for the title. His last two fights were against title challengers Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith.

Blachowicz, on the other hand, has proven himself to be the rightful champion after he won the then-vacant 205-pound championship against Dominick Reyes. 'Polish Power' then went on to defend his title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

UFC 267 is also set to host former bantamweight champion Petr Yan against Cory Sandhagen as they fight for the interim bantamweight title.

A lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker has also been scheduled under the main event.

Here's the main card for the event (UFC 267):

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight title bout)

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen (interim bantamweight title bout)

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker (lightweight bout)

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura (heavyweight bout)

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight bout)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight bout)

UFC 267 will be aired as a non-pay-per-view event.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Oh my 🤩It's going off this weekend on Fight Island 🏝🔥Which fight you most looking forward to? #UFC267 | Saturday, Primetime | BT Sport 2 HD Oh my 🤩It's going off this weekend on Fight Island 🏝🔥Which fight you most looking forward to?#UFC267 | Saturday, Primetime | BT Sport 2 HD https://t.co/kaizFYJibl

Edited by Jack Cunningham